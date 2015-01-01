About the Team

As an IT engineer, you will work in a secure, employee-focused, and highly technical environment. We work hard to make sure our diverse team of researchers, engineers, and operations/people specialists have the tools they need to work comfortably, securely, and with minimal interruptions. We work closely with our friendly and accomplished Security team to secure and update our endpoints and corporate infrastructure. We also collaborate with the People team, including HR professionals and recruiters, to ensure a smooth and automated onboarding experience for new hires. Additionally, the Facilities team is a close partner in multi-functional projects to further improve the comfort and usability of our workspace.

About the Role

The IT team supports Mac endpoints, their management tools, local network, and AV infrastructure. It is important that you are comfortable with all things Mac hardware and software troubleshooting. We support a zero-trust security architecture and suite of SaaS applications. You should want to help scale our corporate helpdesk and take pride in friendly and diligent customer service.

You might thrive in this role if you have:

Complete Mac and macOS troubleshooting and problem-solving skills.

Experience with Windows or Linux, a solid grasp of Python, Bash, or Apple Script is a plus.

Intermediate-to-expert understanding of identity and asset management solutions like AzureAD, Okta, Jamf, and Intune (we use several of these).

Experience with collaboration software like Google Workplace, Office 365, Slack, and the Atlassian suite.

Experience with solving problems within the TCP/IP stack, bonus if you have worked with Meraki, Palo Alto, or Cisco Networks.

Hands-on experience implementing and managing AV and telecom systems such as Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, Crestron, and related technologies.

This is an onsite role and will require 5 days a week in our San Francisco office.

About OpenAI

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.

At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.

Compensation, Benefits and Perks

The annual salary range for this role is $130,000 – $210,000. Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits.

Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family

Mental health and wellness support

401(k) plan with 4% matching

Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year

Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support

Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year)

We are an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, veteran status, disability or any other legally protected status. Pursuant to the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance, we will consider qualified applicants with arrest and conviction records.

We are committed to providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities, and requests can be made via this link.

