San Francisco, California, United States — Applied AI Engineering
About the Team
Our team brings OpenAI’s most capable technology to the world through our products. Most recently, we released ChatGPT, GPT-4, the Whisper API, and DALL-E. We empower consumers and developers alike to use and access our start-of-the-art AI models, allowing them to do things that they’ve never been able to before.
Across all product lines, we ensure that these powerful tools are used responsibly. This is a key part of OpenAI’s path towards safely deploying broadly beneficial Artificial General Intelligence (AGI). Safety is more important to us than unfettered growth.
About the Role
We are looking for an experienced engineering manager to support our Fine Tuning API team – the team that enables our API developers to customize their models via fine-tuning. This is a unique team that spans both research and applied AI tech stacks. You will work closely with our research team to bring the core technology that trained GPT-4 into the hands of all of our API developers. You will also collaborate with our product teams to build a world-class model customization experience for our API developers. Above all, you will be responsible for ensuring the safe deployment of a product that can push the performance of our models to new heights.
In this role, you will:
You might thrive in this role if you:
About OpenAI
OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.
At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.
Compensation, Benefits and Perks
The annual salary range for this role is $300,000 – $450,000. Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits.
