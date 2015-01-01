About the Team

The Senior Manager, Strategic Sourcing (Software) is a key player in OpenAI's Finance team, responsible for elevating our software procurement function. Reporting to the Head of Procurement, you’ll play a pivotal role in aligning procurement strategies with OpenAI’s broader objectives, thereby contributing to our mission of advancing artificial general intelligence for the benefit of all.

About the Role

We’re seeking a seasoned Senior Manager, Strategic Sourcing (Software) to refine and scale our software procurement function. You’ll develop category strategies, build robust vendor relationships, manage RFPs, and oversee crucial software spend areas, alongside proactively engaging with internal stakeholders to understand and address their procurement needs. You’ll have expertise in software procurement, particularly in cloud services, and a deep understanding of engineering principles to bridge the gap between our engineering and finance teams.

Additionally, you’ll have prior experience managing direct reports and be responsible for hiring and leading a team of category specialists.

This role is based in San Francisco, CA. We use a hybrid work model of 3 days in the office per week and offer relocation assistance to new employees.

In this role, you will:

Devise and implement a comprehensive strategy for our software procurement—particularly cloud services—aligning with OpenAI’s broader financial, operational, and technology objectives.

Oversee the development and execution of category strategies, promoting a proactive approach to understanding internal stakeholders’ procurement needs and ensuring timely and effective sourcing solutions.

Own the strategic sourcing process for key software spend areas, ensuring a streamlined approach for managing RFPs and vendor selection.

Engage with internal customers across various departments, understand their procurement needs, and ensure a streamlined procurement request and approval process to improve operational efficiency and fiscal discipline within OpenAI.

Support the continuous improvement process by taking ownership of supplier performance metrics, ensuring thorough and timely evaluations to enhance supplier quality and performance.

Manage and optimize our sourcing systems, ensuring seamless procurement operations and data-driven decision-making.

Take a hands-on role in managing key supplier relationships, including contract negotiations and performance evaluations, to ensure alignment with OpenAI’s financial policies and procedures.

Lead reporting and analytics initiatives within the software procurement domain, generating insightful reports and dashboards to monitor performance, identify trends, and support data-driven decision-making aligned with OpenAI's financial and operational goals.

Hire and lead a team of category specialists, fostering a collaborative and high-performing team environment.

We’re looking for a blend of:

Strong Category Experience: 10+ years of experience in technology procurement, with a strong focus on cloud services at fast-growing technology companies.

You might thrive in this role if:

You’re an enthusiastic self-starter. You thrive in a fast-paced, ambiguous environment, and expect to lead multiple projects. You take ownership of your work and believe that a job not done well is a job not done.

Compensation, Benefits and Perks Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits. Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family

Mental health and wellness support

401(k) plan with 4% matching

Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year

Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support

Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year) Annual Salary Range $225,000 — $270,000 USD