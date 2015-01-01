San Francisco, California, United States — Finance
About the Team
The Senior Manager, Strategic Sourcing (Software) is a key player in OpenAI's Finance team, responsible for elevating our software procurement function. Reporting to the Head of Procurement, you’ll play a pivotal role in aligning procurement strategies with OpenAI’s broader objectives, thereby contributing to our mission of advancing artificial general intelligence for the benefit of all.
About the Role
We’re seeking a seasoned Senior Manager, Strategic Sourcing (Software) to refine and scale our software procurement function. You’ll develop category strategies, build robust vendor relationships, manage RFPs, and oversee crucial software spend areas, alongside proactively engaging with internal stakeholders to understand and address their procurement needs. You’ll have expertise in software procurement, particularly in cloud services, and a deep understanding of engineering principles to bridge the gap between our engineering and finance teams.
Additionally, you’ll have prior experience managing direct reports and be responsible for hiring and leading a team of category specialists.
This role is based in San Francisco, CA. We use a hybrid work model of 3 days in the office per week and offer relocation assistance to new employees.
In this role, you will:
We’re looking for a blend of:
You might thrive in this role if:
#LI-OC1
Compensation, Benefits and Perks
Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits.
About OpenAI
OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.
We are an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, veteran status, disability or any other legally protected status.
For US Based Candidates: Pursuant to the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance, we will consider qualified applicants with arrest and conviction records.
We are committed to providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities, and requests can be made via this link.
OpenAI Global Applicant Privacy Policy
At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.