About the Team

The Corporate Security team specializes in ensuring the physical safety and security of the organization's assets and personnel. We are committed to maintaining a secure environment that enables our team to focus on advancing artificial intelligence in a responsible manner.

About the Role

As a Protective Intelligence & Threat Analyst, you will monitor sources like open-source intelligence, social media, and the dark web to identify and analyze threats, including physical security risks, cyber threats, and geopolitical developments relevant to our industry. Your duties include investigating persons of interest, gathering data, and conducting thorough risk assessments. You will also create actionable intelligence reports that inform strategic decisions across the organization and with partner entities. Your work is crucial in promptly addressing security concerns and protecting organizational assets.

We are seeking candidates with intelligence experience, especially in protective intelligence or executive protection. Applicants must have expert knowledge in security protocols, risk management, threat assessment, and the intelligence cycle. The role requires handling confidential information, working independently in a fast-paced environment, and managing multiple tasks simultaneously. Candidates should possess strong analytical and communication skills, be proficient with web-based tools and social media platforms, and have high emotional intelligence.

This role could be based in San Francisco, CA, or may be a remote role for the right candidate. We use a hybrid work model of 3 days in the office per week. Relocation offered for those outside of the Bay Area.

In this role, you will:

Establish protocols, procedures and methodologies for protective intelligence gathering, analysis, assessment and dissemination.

Conduct the overall assessment of potential security threats and risks to personnel, assets, operations and meetings and events.

Conduct persons of interest (POI) investigations to evaluate the credibility and severity of identified threats to executives and at-risk personnel. Use findings to provide risk mitigation recommendations and support.

Prepare and disseminate intelligence briefings and reports for senior management and relevant stakeholders.

Leverage advanced analytical tools and technologies to enhance the efficiency and accuracy of threat assessments.

Develop and maintain intelligence-sharing relationships, both inside and outside the organization, to share intelligence and enhance overall security efforts.

You might thrive in this role if you:

8+ years of related experience providing intelligence and threat analysis.

Ability to solve complex problems and deal with a variety of variables while meeting quality, timeliness, and cost requirements.

Excellent verbal & written communication skills with the capacity to assimilate intelligence content from numerous sources into products that effectively communicate risk while relaying that information to technical audiences, senior leaders & policy makers.

Demonstrated ability to engage and build partnerships with stakeholders across a broad array of verticals, including Communications, Government Relations, People, Legal, & Information Security.

Experience using open-source and/or social media tools and knowledge of Ontic integrated research, threat detection, & case management software.

Current ATAP Certified Threat Manager (CTM), with experience developing and maintaining a network of industry contacts and information sources.

Experience working an atypical schedule and being on call to respond to crises and/or emergencies on some nights and weekends.

About OpenAI

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.

At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.

Annual Salary

225000 $225K • Offers Equity USD