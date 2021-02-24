Skip to main content

Data Scientist, Product

San Francisco, California, United States — Applied AI Product

About the Team
Earlier in 2022, we introduced DALL-E 2, AI that creates images from text. In 2021 we launched Copilot, powered by Codex, in partnership with GitHub – and developers love it. In 2020 we introduced GPT-3 which the MIT Technology Review listed as one of its 10 Breakthrough Technologies of the year (alongside mRNA vaccines).Our product team is bringing OpenAI technologies to consumers and businesses around the world. We recently launched ChatGPT and ChatGPT Enterprise.About the Role
As an early member of our Data Scientist team on the Applied Product team, you will establish the data-driven product development culture for either consumer products or developer platform at OpenAI. You should expect to define our north-star metrics, design our first A/B tests, and establish source-of-truth dashboards that the entire company can use to answer their own product questions. Most importantly, you should expect to be a core member of the product development team building our first party offerings.This role is based in our San Francisco HQ. We offer relocation assistance to new employees.In this role, you will:
  • Embed with the product development team as a trusted partner, uncovering new ways to improve the product and drive growth
  • Define and interpret A/B tests that help answer critical questions about the impact of model and UX changes to our product
  • Establish a data-driven product development culture by driving the definition, tracking, and operationalizing of feature-, product-, and company-level metrics
  • Develop and socialize dashboards, reports, and other ways of enabling the team and company to answer product data questions in a self-serve way
You might thrive in this role if you have:
  • 5+ years experience in a quantitative role navigating highly ambiguous environments, ideally as a founding data scientist or product analyst at a hyper-growth product company or research org
  • Proposed, designed, and run rigorous experiments with clear insights and product recommendations utilizing SQL and Python
  • Defined, implemented, and operationalized new feature and product-level metrics from scratch
  • Excellent communication skills with demonstrated ability to communicate with product managers, engineers, and executives alike
  • Strategic insights beyond the paradigm of statistical significance testing
You could be an especially great fit if you have:
  • Demonstrated prior experience in NLP, large language models, or generative AI
  • Strong programming background, with ability to run simulations and prototype variants
  • Experience validating quantitative insights with qualitative methods (e.g. surveys, UXR)

Compensation, Benefits and Perks

Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits.

  • Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family
  • Mental health and wellness support
  • 401(k) plan with 4% matching
  • Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year
  • Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support
  • Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year)
Annual Salary Range
$245,000$385,000 USD
