About the Team

Earlier in 2022, we introduced About the Role

Earlier in 2022, we introduced DALL-E 2, AI that creates images from text. In 2021 we launched Copilot, powered by Codex, in partnership with GitHub – and developers love it. In 2020 we introduced GPT-3 which the MIT Technology Review listed as one of its 10 Breakthrough Technologies of the year (alongside mRNA vaccines). Our product team is bringing OpenAI technologies to consumers and businesses around the world. We recently launched ChatGPT and ChatGPT Enterprise. As an early member of our Data Scientist team on the Applied Product team, you will establish the data-driven product development culture for either consumer products or developer platform at OpenAI. You should expect to define our north-star metrics, design our first A/B tests, and establish source-of-truth dashboards that the entire company can use to answer their own product questions. Most importantly, you should expect to be a core member of the product development team building our first party offerings. This role is based in our San Francisco HQ. We offer relocation assistance to new employees.

Embed with the product development team as a trusted partner, uncovering new ways to improve the product and drive growth

Define and interpret A/B tests that help answer critical questions about the impact of model and UX changes to our product

Establish a data-driven product development culture by driving the definition, tracking, and operationalizing of feature-, product-, and company-level metrics

Develop and socialize dashboards, reports, and other ways of enabling the team and company to answer product data questions in a self-serve way

You might thrive in this role if you have:

5+ years experience in a quantitative role navigating highly ambiguous environments, ideally as a founding data scientist or product analyst at a hyper-growth product company or research org

Proposed, designed, and run rigorous experiments with clear insights and product recommendations utilizing SQL and Python

Defined, implemented, and operationalized new feature and product-level metrics from scratch

Excellent communication skills with demonstrated ability to communicate with product managers, engineers, and executives alike

Strategic insights beyond the paradigm of statistical significance testing

You could be an especially great fit if you have:

Demonstrated prior experience in NLP, large language models, or generative AI

Strong programming background, with ability to run simulations and prototype variants

Experience validating quantitative insights with qualitative methods (e.g. surveys, UXR)