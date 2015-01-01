About the Team

We believe that increasing compute is a huge lever to AI progress.

The Supercomputing team owns the entire process of building OpenAI’s compute and infrastructure. This includes the deployment of huge clusters using Kubernetes and Azure, and building the internal experiment platform for running/training the world’s largest AI models.

We work at the very cutting edge of speed and scale, combining the traditions of High-Performance Computing (HPC) in a modern cloud and containerized environment.

We build some of the largest Supercomputers in the world. When our Owl cluster launched it in 2019 it would've been among the top 5 of the TOP500 supercomputers in the world. Since then we've only continued to grow. See this blog post to get a sense of what kind of challenges we solve in our day-to-day work: Scaling Kubernetes to 7,500 Nodes

You won’t encounter any other organization in the world with as much compute per employee. We are a small team that moves quickly, with access to huge resources, working with a direct impact on the success of OpenAI and, by extension, the field of AI as a whole.

About the Role

In this role, you will work closely with machine learning researchers, but don't need to be a machine learning expert yourself. We value people who can quickly obtain a deep technical understanding of new domains and enjoy being self-directed and identifying the most important problems to solve. Experience with high-performance computing, or open-source contributions is a bonus.

You might thrive in this role if you:

Have experience designing, implementing, and running production services and highly available distributed systems

Have worked with highly performant bare-metal systems

Have helped a team mature with standardized tools and processes around stability, observability, and scaling

Have experience running large Kubernetes clusters with GPU workloads, in the range of 500-1,000 nodes and GPUs

Have experience working with Azure or other cloud platforms such as AWS or GCP

Know your way around bash, Terraform, Python, and/or Chef

Are confident in managing and monitoring large-scale infrastructure deployments

Can debug problems across the stack, such as networking issues, performance problems, or memory leak

