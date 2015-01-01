About the Team

Our Customer Success team at OpenAI is dedicated to partnering with our customers and their people to embrace AI through the adoption of ChatGPT Enterprise. OpenAI's customers represent a range of diverse backgrounds and maturity, from early-stage startups to established global enterprises. We see every interaction is an opportunity to inspire and accelerate a company or a person on their AI journey.

About the Role

OpenAI is seeking a pioneering Digital Success Manager to join our team, focusing on ChatGPT at work. This position is pivotal in driving the success of our customers, and shaping the user experience of our groundbreaking AI technology. You'll play a critical role in understanding our customers' needs and scaling Customer Success to meet adoption, maturity and retention goals. It's a uniquely exciting chance to define how AI can reshape customer success delivery on a large scale. You’ll work closely with the Sales, Product, and Marketing teams.

This role is based in our San Francisco HQ, and relocation support is available for new employees.

In this Role, you will:

Lead the development and implementation of digital success programs, reflecting the latest product advancements and continued learning from our customers and teams.

Create and deliver comprehensive educational materials and programs for ChatGPT Enterprise customers, including engaging tutorials, webinars, and resources.

Use data to identify and target key audience segments and behavioral triggers, enabling the development and delivery of tailored programs across various digital channels.

Collaborate effectively with the broader success, sales, and marketing teams to ensure a cohesive approach to customer engagement and success.

Empower customers with the latest AI insights, establishing our role as thought leaders in guiding them through the evolving landscape of AI

You'll Thrive in this Role if You:

Have 7+ years of experience in Digital Success or similar roles driving adoption, retention and maturity at scale for Enterprise customers, preferably in SaaS.

Exhibit a proven track record of developing and implementing successful digital adoption and education strategies in a rapidly evolving tech landscape.

Possess excellent communication skills, capable of effectively engaging a diverse range of stakeholders.

Can proactively identify and address customer needs and challenges, particularly in relation to AI-driven products.

Are eager to learn and adapt, committed to both team and customer success, and possess strong problem-solving skills.

Can manage multiple projects simultaneously, prioritize effectively, and operate with a high level of ownership and initiative.

Are personally dedicated to the safe and ethical evolution of AI.

About OpenAI

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of AI capabilities and seek to deploy them safely to the world. Our mission is to develop AI responsibly, considering a wide range of perspectives and experiences to ensure that our products meet diverse human needs and ethical standards.

Compensation, Benefits and Perks Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits. Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family

Mental health and wellness support

401(k) plan with 4% matching

Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year

Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support

Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year) Annual Salary Range $180,000 — $240,000 USD