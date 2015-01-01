About the Team
Within the OpenAI Security organization, our IT team ensures that our diverse team of researchers, engineers, and staff have the tools they need to work comfortably, securely, and with minimal interruptions. As an Enterprise Security Engineer, you will work in a highly technical and employee-focused environment.
Our IT team is a small and nimble team, where you’ll have the opportunity to dive into a wide breadth of areas and build from the ground up. We’re well-supported and well-resourced and have the mandate to deliver a world-class enterprise security program to our teams.
About the Role
As an Enterprise Security Engineer, you will be responsible for implementing and managing the security of OpenAI's internal information systems’ infrastructure and processes. You will work closely with our IT and Security teams to develop security capabilities, enforce security policies, and monitor internal systems for security threats.
This role is based in San Francisco, CA. We use a hybrid work model of 3 days in the office per week and offer relocation assistance to new employees.
In this role, you will:
You might thrive in this role if you have:
About OpenAI
OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.
At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.