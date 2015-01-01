About the Team

Supercomputers scale vertically. The workloads are synchronous and cluster-scale. These conditions demand a novel approach to cluster infrastructure, and it is the work of the Supercomputing Scalability Pillar to invent it. The focus is on scaling beyond k8s supported node counts, deploying cluster wide releases rapidly and atomically, comprehensive telemetry into the health and activity in the cluster, and rapid onboarding of new supercomputing systems with bleeding edge hardware & world-class scale.

As an Engineer for Supercomputing Scalability, you will work to simplify and scale the operations of our DC-scale computers. You will use widely available tools effectively, while building novel solutions when we scale beyond their limits, expanding our ability to handle novel hardware, rapidly growing numbers of (ever larger) clusters, and a fast-growing set of research users.

Design and operate the orchestration and monitoring stack for our supercomputers

Automate everything until we have unprecedented control of our stack

Deeply understand what it means for a supercomputer to be healthy and useful to researchers and enable frontier model training

Deeply understand k8s and other cluster orchestration systems

Have strong software development skills

Have experience working in public clouds (especially Azure)

Bias for action and comfort building in a fast paced, dynamic environment

Have familiarity with AI/ML data access patterns

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.

