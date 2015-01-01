About the Team

The Privacy Team at OpenAI is dedicated to implementing robust security measures and promoting the ethical use of AI technology. Our work encompasses ChatGPT, the API, DALL-E, and other groundbreaking tools we are preparing to launch. We provide developers with APIs that offer top-tier AI capabilities, enabling them to create features that were previously inconceivable. In addition to this, we develop consumer applications driven by AI.

In line with OpenAI's mission to introduce Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) that offers broad benefits, we prioritize safety, privacy, and ethical considerations, fostering responsible growth.

About the Role

In this role, you will:

Design, build, and implement back-end systems that power privacy and security functions within our API products and consumer applications.

Conduct threat modeling, privacy design reviews, and code-level assessments to ensure the highest privacy and security standards.

Collaborate with product managers, and other engineering teams to develop new products that leverage emerging research while maintaining privacy and security integrity.

Work closely with the legal team to document and evaluate internal compliance practices, ensuring alignment with legal requirements and organizational standards, and conduct thorough internal audits to maintain the highest levels of compliance and integrity.

Coordinate and actively participate in privacy incident response efforts.

This role may be a great fit if you:

Have substantial experience in building (and re-engineering) production systems to meet legal requirements, manage increased scale, and uphold privacy and security standards.

Have led or been a significant contributor to security projects, demonstrating a cross-functional collaboration skill set.

Deeply care about user experience and take pride in developing products that meet customer needs whilst drawing on experience in threat modeling, secure design, and regulatory compliance.

Possess a humble attitude, strong communication skills, and an eagerness to support your colleagues, reflecting a readiness to do whatever is necessary for team success.

Take responsibility for problems from beginning to end, demonstrating problem-solving abilities and preparedness to acquire any missing knowledge necessary to get the job done.

Have previously worked in a leadership role, such as a startup founder or early-stage engineer with a focus on privacy and security, or have managed and grown a global security team.

About OpenAI

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.

At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.

Compensation, Benefits and Perks

Total compensation includes an annual salary, generous equity and benefits.

Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family

Mental health and wellness support

PRSA plan with 6% employer matching

Unlimited time off

Annual learning & development stipend (€1,400 per year)

We are an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, veteran status, disability or any other legally protected status.

We are committed to providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities, and requests can be made via this link.

This is a position with OpenAI Ireland Ltd., which controls the hiring and management of this position.

