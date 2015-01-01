About the Team

The Model Behavior team shapes how our models interact with people. We view the model as the product itself, aiming for intuitive experiences that exceed user expectations, anticipate user needs, and feel like magic.

About the Role

As a Model Teacher, you’ll have an outsized impact on how our models interact and resonate with users.

You’ll strike a delicate balance between harnessing the model’s capabilities, reading between the lines in user queries to understand intent, and upholding users’ trust that the model has their back.

This role is focused on technical interactions, where users have queries about programming and related topics. We’re looking for folks who are passionate about the intersection of coding, writing, and user experience — and who want to help define what good human-AI interaction looks like.

This role will be 20–40 hours a week, and can be done remotely as long as model teachers can dial into meetings in Pacific time business hours (9 am to 5 pm).

Responsibilities:

Collaborate closely with research and product to understand, predict, and update model behavior.

Create, edit, and annotate high-quality data on a tight timeline.

Ensure data is well-formatted, consistent, and adheres to OpenAI's guidelines and voice.

You might thrive in this role if you:

Are proficient in Python, and comfortable with the basics of some other common programming languages.

Possess exceptional taste, creativity, and writing skills, allowing you to craft responses that help and delight users.

Exhibit high levels of empathy and self-awareness required to serve everyone in the world.

About OpenAI

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.

At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.

Annual Salary Range

$50.00 – $65.00 per hour USD