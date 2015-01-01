About the Team

Security is at the foundation of OpenAI’s mission to ensure that artificial general intelligence benefits all of humanity.

The Security team protects OpenAI’s technology, people, and products. We are technical in what we build but are operational in how we do our work, and are committed to supporting all products and research at OpenAI. Our Security team tenets include: prioritizing for impact, enabling researchers, preparing for future transformative technologies, and engaging a robust security culture.

About the Role

As a Research Program Manager in Security at OpenAI, you will be instrumental in driving our security research programs forward. This role demands a blend of technical knowledge, operational expertise, and program management skills. You will be responsible for coordinating external and internal security programs, fostering community relations, and ensuring that our security initiatives align with OpenAI's mission to benefit all of humanity. Your role will be pivotal in advancing the forefront of AI security.

You’ll make an impact on OpenAI by:

Managing and accelerating external security programs, including the Cyber Grant Program and the AI Cyber Challenge.

Overseeing the operations and efficiency of third-party vulnerability disclosure programs, including the bug bounty and third-party vulnerability disclosure pipelines.

Facilitating OpenAI’s engagement with the security research community, including through planning and organizing events such as conferences.

Driving internal security training initiatives, such as weekly onboarding, annual certifications, and specialized training programs like secure development training.

Work closely with the Security leadership to balance the bandwidth between OpenAI’s P0 objective of protection and the growth of these security programs.

You may be a fit for this role if you have:

Proven experience in program management within the field of security.

Strong understanding of security principles, best practices, and emerging trends in AI and security.

Familiarity with the security research community, vulnerability disclosure programs, and bug bounty initiatives.

Excellent organizational skills with an ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously.

Experience in planning and executing conferences or similar events.

Strong communication and interpersonal skills, capable of engaging effectively with both technical and non-technical stakeholders.

Ability to foster a robust security culture and promote security awareness across the organization.

Experience in collaborating with cross-functional teams to drive security initiatives.

Compensation, Benefits and Perks Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits. Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family

Mental health and wellness support

401(k) plan with 4% matching

Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year

Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support

Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year) Annual Salary Range $240,000 — $270,000 USD