In 2020, we introduced GPT-3 as the first technology on the OpenAI API, allowing developers to integrate its ability to understand and generate natural language into their product. In 2021, we launched Copilot , powered by Codex , in partnership with GitHub, a new product that can translate natural language to code. In April 2022, we introduced DALL-E 2 , AI that creates images from text, and in November 2022, we introduced ChatGPT .



About the Role

The Platform Abuse team is dedicated to protecting OpenAI’s products from abuse. As a Technical Fraud & Abuse Analyst, you will play a crucial role in discovering and mitigating new types of misuse and scaling our detection techniques and processes. The area of Platform Abuse is particularly challenging, given that we anticipate most forms of technology abuse are yet to be discovered.

Please note: This role involves handling sensitive content, including material that may be sexual, violent, or otherwise disturbing. It is an operations role that requires participation in an on-call rotation, addressing urgent incidents sometimes beyond regular work hours.



In this role, you will:

Discover, triage, investigate, and report on abusive and fraudulent behaviors on our platform.

Respond to real-time abuse incidents by stabilizing the situation and implementing mitigations.

Develop new methods to expand and automate our detection coverage.

Collaborate with engineering, policy, and research teams to enhance our tools and understanding of abusive content.



You might thrive in this role if you:

Have a pragmatic approach to being on an operations and incident response team and can get in the weeds to get stuff done

Have 5+ experience on a highly technical fraud and abuse team and/or have worked closely with policy, content moderation, or security teams

Have experience in a technical detection or analysis role, or have experience with log analysis tools like Splunk/Humio

Can use scripting languages (Python preferred) to programmatically explore large datasets and generate actionable insights to solve problems

Bonus if you have experience with fraud, anti-automation, or API abuse

Bonus if you have experience with deploying scaled detection solutions using large

