About the team

OpenAI’s mission is to build safe artificial general intelligence (AGI) which benefits all of humanity. This long-term undertaking brings the world’s best scientists, engineers, and business professionals into one lab together to accomplish this.

In pursuit of this mission, our Go To Market (GTM) team is responsible for helping customers learn how to leverage and deploy our highly capable AI products across their business. The team is made of Sales, Solutions, Support, Marketing, and Partnership professionals that work together to create valuable solutions that will help bring AI to as many users as possible.

About the role

This role is based in our San Francisco HQ. We offer relocation assistance to new employees.

Our Go To Market team has a unique mission to help customers understand the deep impact that highly capable AI models can bring to their business and users. We are seeking a GTM Enablement Lead who will be a key player in building the foundational processes and programs to enable our team to achieve this mission.

As the architect of our go-to-market (GTM) onboarding, you'll be instrumental in molding a top-tier sales force, ready to navigate the ever-evolving AI market. Your expertise in crafting and refining onboarding programs will seamlessly integrate over 200 new hires this year, setting the stage for their success and OpenAI's expansion. Leading live training and personalized coaching sessions, you'll empower our team with continuous learning, shaping a high-performing GTM team poised to propel OpenAI to new heights.

In this role, you will:

Spearhead the creation, optimization, and facilitation of go-to-market (GTM) onboarding programs.

Oversee onboarding operations to seamlessly integrate a high volume of new hires into the GTM team this year.

Conduct live training sessions for new hires, ensuring an engaging and informative experience.

Lead 1:1 coaching sessions and practical certifications for GTM team members, focusing on both onboarding and ongoing skill reinforcement.

Manage multiple concurrent projects and tasks with precision and efficiency.

Collaborate effectively with cross-functional leaders on GTM, Product, Legal, Finance and Research.

Own documentation and playbooking for process and sales motion.

You might thrive in this role if you have the following skills:

Strategic Planning: Ability to develop and implement comprehensive onboarding programs that align with the OpenAI’s GTM strategy and revenue goals.

Content Development: Expertise in creating engaging and informative onboarding materials, such as training guides, decks, and sales playbooks.

Cross-Functional Collaboration: Strong collaboration skills to work closely with GTM leadership, Marketing, Technical Success, Partnerships, Legal and Finance to ensure a cohesive onboarding experience.

Data-Driven Approach: Proficiency in using metrics and analytics to assess the effectiveness of onboarding programs and make data-informed improvements.

Communication Skills: Excellent verbal and written communication skills to effectively convey information to new hires and stakeholders.

Adaptability: Ability to adapt onboarding strategies to different learning styles and evolving business needs.

Project Management: Strong organizational and project management skills to oversee the development and execution of onboarding initiatives.

About OpenAI

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.

At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.

Annual Salary Range

$190K – $240K USD