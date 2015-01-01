About the Team

The Technical Support team is responsible for ensuring that developers and enterprises can reliably build mission critical solutions using OpenAI models. We provide technical guidance, resolve complex issues and support customers in maximizing value and adoption from deploying our highly-capable models. We work closely with Technical Success, Product, Engineering and others to deliver the best possible experience to our customers at scale. OpenAI's customers represent a range of diverse backgrounds and maturity, from early-stage startups to established global enterprises.

We are looking for a senior engineer to collaborate directly with our strategic enterprise accounts, helping solve some of the most difficult problems faced by our Customers. You will be part of the best technical troubleshooting team at OpenAI, and our Customers and Engineering teams will look to you for technical guidance in addressing the most technically difficult issues in our environment. You will play an integral role in building knowledge within the team and be part of strategic initiatives for organizational and process improvements. Working directly with our most strategic Customers - You will be crucial to the success of the most innovative, disruptive, and high-scale AI solutions being built with the OpenAI API platform.

The nature of this role will be low volume, high difficulty.

This role is based in Dublin, Ireland. We use a hybrid work model of 3 days in the office per week and offer relocation assistance to new employees.

Serve as the dedicated technical resource and advocate for our most important API customers, providing deep troubleshooting assistance/ ownership and educating customers on the use of our platforms.

Be among the foremost technical and troubleshooting experts for our API platform at OpenAI. You are the last line of defense before the core Engineering team.

Partner with engineering and customer teams to resolve issues, engaging with senior leaders internally or with customers and coordinating resources across multiple teams as needed.

Take learnings from resolving customer issues and figure out how to operationalize those solutions at scale, with Engineering, with our Go-To-Market team, etc.

Build strong relationships with our customers’ leaders and operators to ensure their application’s success.

Provide support coverage during holidays and weekends based on business needs.

Have 5+ years of experience in technical support engineering or software engineering roles, with application development experience, ideally in tech startups or fast-paced environments.

Earned a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or something similar.

Can proactively identify technical pain points in our and our customer’s solutions.

Have proven experience building strong relationships with customers and cross-functionally to drive performance improvements.

Have a humble attitude, an eagerness to help others, and a desire to pick up whatever knowledge you're missing to make both your team and our customers succeed.

Operate with high horsepower, are adept at frequent context switching and working on multiple projects at once with expansive ownership, and ruthlessly prioritize.

Build and/or have shipped prototypes on top of our API platform, and have spent a meaningful amount of time developing expertise and product intuition in the space.

You prefer short projects where you can go deep and chase a problem down vs. building long-term solutions over many months. You enjoy seeing multiple use cases, understanding the broad landscape, all while going deep on specific issues.

You enjoy tinkering and experimenting. You enjoy novelty.

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.

