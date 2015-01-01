About the Team

Our Customer Success team at OpenAI is dedicated to partnering with our customers and their people to embrace AI through the adoption of ChatGPT Enterprise. OpenAI's customers represent a range of diverse backgrounds and maturity, from early-stage startups to established global enterprises. We see every interaction is an opportunity to inspire and accelerate a company or a person on their AI journey.

About the Role

OpenAI is seeking a talented Champion Network Manager to spearhead our efforts in fostering robust peer-to-peer connections and driving quality customer engagement at scale. This role is crucial in amplifying the impact of our Customer Success Managers (CSMs) by driving customer adoption, maturity and retention among our ChatGPT Enterprise customers. You'll be the architect of peer programs including our Champion Program, customer roundtables, and more, which will play a pivotal role in building customer champions and shaping the narrative of AI's transformative power in businesses. You’ll partner with Success, Sales, Product and Marketing teams.



This role is based in our San Francisco HQ, and relocation support is available for new employees.

In this Role, you will:

Develop and lead innovative strategies to drive peer-to-peer networking and scaled engagement with our ChatGPT Enterprise customers.

Build and manage programs including a Champion Program, cultivating a network of influential advocates passionate about integrating AI in their organizations.

Organize and execute a blend of in-person and virtual events, crafting immersive experiences that deepen engagement with Champions, and future Champions.

Create scalable forums for customer feedback, including new product areas, building valuable dialogue between high-profile customers and our product teams in partnership Product Marketing.

Collaborate with the Marketing team, leveraging shared narratives and content to support education, product releases and community events.

Track and analyze community engagement metrics, focusing on membership growth and engagement, and more importantly long-term customer value and retention.

Partner with marketing to amplify stories, put on great events, and share product updates with the Champion network

We're seeking someone with experience including:

Have 8+ years building and managing online and offline customer networks, particularly in a tech or AI-focused environment.

Developing and implementing engagement strategies that foster growth, engagement, and advocacy.

Collaborating with cross-functional teams to align your initiatives with overall business goals and product strategies.

Utilizing tools and platforms to facilitate communication, manage memberships, and track engagement.

Analyze metrics to assess impact on customer retention and growth.

You'll Thrive in this Role if You:

Are charismatic, creative, and have a knack for engaging diverse groups of people.

Have substantial experience in building and scaling community initiatives from scratch, preferably in a tech or AI-focused environment.

Possess a blend of operational skills to manage programs effectively and demonstrate measurable results.

Have a passion for AI in the future of work, coupled with the ability to inspire and motivate others to embrace and leverage AI technologies.

Have a collaborative spirit.

Are personally dedicated to the safe and ethical evolution of AI.

About OpenAI

At OpenAI, we're committed to advancing AI in a way that benefits all of humanity. As pioneers in the field, we're dedicated to pushing the boundaries of AI, building a global community of learners and professionals, and ensuring our innovations are universally accessible and transformative. We foster an environment of collaboration, innovation, and a shared commitment to empowering humanity through the ethical development and application of AI.

Compensation, Benefits and Perks Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits. Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family

Mental health and wellness support

401(k) plan with 4% matching

Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year

Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support

Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year) Annual Salary Range $180,000 — $240,000 USD