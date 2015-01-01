About the Team

The Supercomputing Scheduling Pillar at OpenAI is dedicated to ensuring the reliability, scalability, and user-friendliness of job lifecycle management, with an emphasis on efficient and flexible job scheduling, quota management, and job execution workflows. We maximize researcher productivity by ensuring high goodput, efficient packing, and a consistent, ergonomic training workflow, while scaling to ever larger supercomputers while reducing operational burden to the team.

As an engineer in the Scheduling Pillar, you will design, write, deploy, and operate job lifecycle management systems for model training on some of the largest supercomputers in the world. The scale is immense, the timelines are tight, and the organization is moving fast; this is an opportunity to shape a critical system in support of OpenAI's mission.

Design, implement and operate components of our quota management, job scheduling, and queuing systems. In short, you will work on the key user interface to our supercomputers.

Interface with researchers to understand workload requirements

Harmonize job lifecycle features with cluster infrastructure, storage, and hardware health requirements.

Have significant experience with hyperscale scheduling systems

Possess strong programming skills

Have experience working in public clouds (especially Azure)

Execution focused mentality paired with a rigorous focus on user requirements

As a bonus, have an understanding of AI/ML workloads

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.

