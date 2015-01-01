About the Team

OpenAI's Review and Training Platform is one of three major pillars in building our AI models that align with our mission, namely developing safe and universally beneficial AGI. The team provides RLHF and evals across the OpenAI organization. Projects like ChatGPT, DAll-E, plugins, browsing, code interpreter, GPT-V and others are aligned with human intent gathered by data, both human and synthetic. With the help of comprehensive human insights represented as labels, we develop AI systems that are aligned with human interests.

Our team designs, deploys and maintains the infrastructure necessary to generate data at scale from a variety of sources and is responsible for the ML operations, data management tooling, quality and eval systems, model experimentation and insights tools that are leveraged to improve overall AI models. We use data from AI trainers to power alignment with the instruction following models and to train AI to leverage web browsing when answering questions. We harness high quality data from synthetic and human experts across a variety of domains and leverage OpenAI ML models to supercharge the data collection and quality process.

About the Role

This manager will serve two roles: (1) managing the Review & Training Platform, as well as (2) serving as the site lead for the Research Platform in London.

You will be directly managing ICs, hiring for their subgroups, coordinating projects, setting culture for London and scaling the London office for all of Research Platform.

In this role, you will:

Own substantial portions of our training and data collecting / processing stack.

Ensure we have to process and collect high quality data as well as train GPT-4, Sora, Dall-E, and future models at increasingly high scale with efficiency.

Hire world-class AI and Software engineers in one of the most competitive hiring markets

Be responsible for coordinating improving the product and infrastructure for data collection, processing and training. This includes:

Improve the health of our training pipelines and engines.

Work with research to onboard new models, improvements, and needs

You might thrive in this role if you:

Have 5+ years of experience in engineering management, and experience managing other managers.

Have experience with ML systems, particularly high scale training and data labeling for deep learning systems.

Have familiarity with the latest AI research and working knowledge of how these systems are efficiently implemented

Care deeply about diversity, equity, and inclusion, and have a track record of building inclusive teams

Have experience closing extremely competitive candidates for your team, and the ability to craft and convey compelling visions of the future

Have a voracious and intrinsic desire to learn and fill in missing skills—and an equally strong talent for sharing learnings clearly and concisely with others

Are comfortable with ambiguity and rapidly changing conditions. You view changes as an opportunity to add structure and order when necessary

This role is exclusively based in our London office. We offer relocation assistance to new employees.

About OpenAI

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.



At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.

Compensation, Benefits and Perks

This is a position with OpenAI UK Ltd., which controls the hiring and management of this position.

Total compensation includes competitive salary, generous equity and benefits.

Private medical insurance covering 100% of premiums for employees and their dependents

Pension plan with 4% employer contribution

52 weeks maternity leave and 20 weeks parental leave

Unlimited time off

Annual learning & development stipend (£1,200 per year)

About OpenAI

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.

We are an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, veteran status, disability or any other legally protected status.

For US Based Candidates: Pursuant to the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance, we will consider qualified applicants with arrest and conviction records.

We are committed to providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities, and requests can be made via this link.

OpenAI Global Applicant Privacy Policy

At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.