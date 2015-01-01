About the Team

OpenAI's Legal team plays a crucial role in furthering OpenAI's mission by tackling innovative, fundamental legal issues in AI. If you're passionate about doing significant and unique work as a technology lawyer, this team is for you. The team comprises legal professionals from diverse fields, including technology, privacy, IP, corporate, cybersecurity, employment, tax, regulatory, and litigation.

About the Role

As an EU Privacy Counsel, you will be an integral legal team member dedicated to overseeing and enhancing our privacy frameworks throughout the European Union, UK, and EEA. The EU Privacy Counsel will work with the broader legal and cross-functional teams to implement and develop comprehensive European privacy and data protection strategies that align with the technology, product, and services and our overall company goals.

You will develop strategies and initiatives to engage with important partners and raise awareness of data privacy compliance across the company. You will also help build out core processes and programmes to address privacy and data protection issues for the EU, UK, and EEA. The EU Privacy Counsel will be pivotal in shaping and enforcing our data privacy policies throughout the European markets.

This role is based in our Dublin, Ireland office. We use a hybrid work model of 3 days in the office per week and offer relocation assistance to new employees.

In this role, you will:

Provide expert advice on privacy, data protection, and direct marketing, focusing on European laws.

Work with cross-functional teams to incorporate privacy-by-design in product development, focusing on AI and emerging technologies.

Collaborate with product counsel to integrate privacy considerations into daily operations and project planning.

Guide internal stakeholders in data protection governance, strategy development, and adherence to laws such as GDPR.

Champion a privacy-focused culture and lead privacy initiatives throughout OpenAI.

Manage internal and external privacy policies, programmes, training, and guidelines.

Develop and implement EU privacy strategies aligned with OpenAI’s technology and company objectives.

Keep abreast of legislative and regulatory developments affecting privacy policies and practices.

Educate and train staff on compliance issues and best practices in data protection.

Maintain relationships with regulators and monitor legal developments in privacy and data protection.

We’re looking for someone with:

A legal degree and credentials to practice law in an EU country and 6-8 years PQE.

Several years of experience specialising in data protection and privacy law, preferably within the tech industry.

Strong analytical skills and ability to apply legal and regulatory frameworks to practical scenarios.

Exceptional communication abilities, adept at explaining complex legal issues in clear terms.

A visible track record of leadership and collaboration in a cross-functional environment.

Compensation, Benefits and Perks

This is a position with OpenAI Ireland Ltd., which controls the hiring and management of this position.

Total compensation includes an annual salary, generous equity, and benefits.

Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family

Mental health and wellness support

PRSA plan with 6% employer matching

Unlimited time off

Annual learning & development stipend (€1,400 per year)

