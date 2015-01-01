Skip to main content
Quantitative UX Researcher

San Francisco, California, United States — Applied AI Engineering

About the Team: 

We bring OpenAI's technology to the world through products like ChatGPT and the OpenAI API.

We seek to learn from deployment and distribute the benefits of AI, while ensuring that this powerful tool is used responsibly and safely. Safety is more important to us than unfettered growth.

About the Role:

We are looking for an experienced Quantitative UX Researcher to join our interdisciplinary team focused on understanding how people use and get value from ChatGPT and other OpenAI products. This role combines rigorous quantitative research with innovative social science methodologies to address complex questions related to our products and the experiences of our users. In this role, you’ll own research end-to-end and work closely with product teams (PM, Eng, Design, DS), designing and executing research and translating insights into actionable strategies.

In this role, you will:

  • Collaborate with product teams to identify and execute research questions that address critical product challenges and open questions.
  • Design and implement rigorous research methodologies to answer these questions with a focus on survey design and deployment and statistical methods to analyze quantitative data. 
  • Propose and apply innovative research methodologies to solve challenging problems and provide comprehensive measurement strategies. 
  • Synthesize qualitative and quantitative data to provide clear insights and recommendations, communicating results effectively to both technical and non-technical audiences to drive product decisions.

You might thrive in this role if you:

  • 10+ years of relevant experience in quantitative user experience with experience answering product questions and understanding user behavior
  • Deep experience in survey methodology, including survey design, sampling, and analysis.
  • Demonstrated ability to design and conduct original research addressing complex product questions, and communicate it to stakeholders.
  • Strong experience in statistical analysis and proficiency in programming languages such as Python, R, SQL.

Annual Salary Range
$245,000$385,000 USD

About OpenAI

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity. 

