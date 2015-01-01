About the Team:

We bring OpenAI's technology to the world through products like ChatGPT and the OpenAI API.

We seek to learn from deployment and distribute the benefits of AI, while ensuring that this powerful tool is used responsibly and safely. Safety is more important to us than unfettered growth.

About the Role:

We are looking for an experienced Quantitative UX Researcher to join our interdisciplinary team focused on understanding how people use and get value from ChatGPT and other OpenAI products. This role combines rigorous quantitative research with innovative social science methodologies to address complex questions related to our products and the experiences of our users. In this role, you’ll own research end-to-end and work closely with product teams (PM, Eng, Design, DS), designing and executing research and translating insights into actionable strategies.

In this role, you will:

Collaborate with product teams to identify and execute research questions that address critical product challenges and open questions.

Design and implement rigorous research methodologies to answer these questions with a focus on survey design and deployment and statistical methods to analyze quantitative data.

Propose and apply innovative research methodologies to solve challenging problems and provide comprehensive measurement strategies.

Synthesize qualitative and quantitative data to provide clear insights and recommendations, communicating results effectively to both technical and non-technical audiences to drive product decisions.

You might thrive in this role if you:

10+ years of relevant experience in quantitative user experience with experience answering product questions and understanding user behavior

Deep experience in survey methodology, including survey design, sampling, and analysis.

Demonstrated ability to design and conduct original research addressing complex product questions, and communicate it to stakeholders.

Strong experience in statistical analysis and proficiency in programming languages such as Python, R, SQL.

Compensation, Benefits and Perks Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits. Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family

Mental health and wellness support

401(k) plan with 50% matching

Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year

Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support

Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year) Annual Salary Range $245,000 — $385,000 USD