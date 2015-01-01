About the Team:
We bring OpenAI's technology to the world through products like ChatGPT and the OpenAI API.
We seek to learn from deployment and distribute the benefits of AI, while ensuring that this powerful tool is used responsibly and safely. Safety is more important to us than unfettered growth.
We are looking for an experienced Quantitative UX Researcher to join our interdisciplinary team focused on understanding how people use and get value from ChatGPT and other OpenAI products. This role combines rigorous quantitative research with innovative social science methodologies to address complex questions related to our products and the experiences of our users. In this role, you’ll own research end-to-end and work closely with product teams (PM, Eng, Design, DS), designing and executing research and translating insights into actionable strategies.
Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits.
About OpenAI
OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.
At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.