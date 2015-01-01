About the team

OpenAI’s mission is to build safe artificial general intelligence (AGI) which benefits all of humanity. This long-term undertaking brings the world’s best scientists, engineers, and business professionals into one lab together to accomplish this.

In pursuit of this mission, our Go To Market (GTM) team is responsible for helping customers learn how to leverage and deploy our highly capable AI products across their business. The team is made of Sales, Solutions, Support, Marketing, and Partnership professionals that work together to create valuable solutions that will help bring AI to as many users as possible.

About the role

Our Sales team has a unique mission to help customers understand the deep impact that highly capable AI models can bring their business and users. This role requires a mixture of skills - technical understanding, vision, partnership, and value-driven strategy.



You’ll be a key driver of opportunities through the sales cycle, from pipeline generation partnering closely with Platform Account Directors. Key responsibilities include creating opportunities, helping the customers get to the answers they need, and setting process/strategy for our growing new business organization. You’ll work with researchers, engineers, and solution strategists to help customers evolve their industry with AI.

This role is based in our San Francisco HQ.

In this role, you'll:

Act as the face of OpenAI’s Go-To-Market team and create a delightful experience for our soon-to-be customers

Meet with potential customers, understand their problems, and determine if OpenAI’s technologies are a good fit

Review daily customer inquiries and prioritize contacting the highest quality inbound leads

Qualify and create new opportunities to be passed to the Account Directors

Ruthlessly prioritize where to spend time and resources

Help to scale and operationalize the first few stages of our sales motion

Become an OpenAI Product expert and convey our value proposition to costumes of all industries and sizes

You might thrive in this role if you have:

Proven ability to run a comprehensive discovery call

Exceptional customer communication and deal administration skills

Strong executive presence who can build relationships with any level of persona

An understanding of the AI landscape, our applications, and the problems they solve for our customers.

The ability to thrive in ambiguity and work autonomously

Have fantastic communication and interpersonal skills with the ability to explain complex concepts in a simple way.

Exceptional organizational skills

The ability to operate with high horsepower, be adept at frequence context switching and working on multiple projects at once with expansive ownership, and ruthless prioritization

About OpenAI

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.

At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.

Annual Salary

$220K USD