About the Team

Global Affairs at OpenAI is responsible for engaging with governments, regulators, civil society, non-profits, and other key stakeholders about who we are, what we’re doing, and why it matters. We also work with other internal teams to study and craft internal company policies, execute strategically important projects, and respond to worldwide public policy developments.

About the Role

As a core member of the Strategy and Ops subteam on Global Affairs, you will help track and support Global Affairs projects from conception through to execution. You’ll design and implement systems to support effective collaboration and information sharing within the Global Affairs team and to support collaboration with other OpenAI teams, contractors and partners. You’ll support team members in drafting and updating core team strategy and operations documents. You’ll help identify internal and external resource needs, clear blockers, and manage timelines. You’ll also help define workflows and processes for the team as it grows and evolves, working closely with colleagues to manage a diverse range of Global Affairs projects.

This role is based in San Francisco, CA. We use a hybrid work model of 3 days in the office per week and offer relocation assistance to new employees.

In this role, you will:

Support the Global Affairs team working on strategically important events, projects, and writing assignments

Work closely with colleagues to scope goals, resources, cross-functional partners and timelines for a wide range of Global Affairs projects

Collaborate on drafting and refining the team’s strategy and planning documents

Manage contracts and other central team resources

Develop, implement, and improve team processes and workflows

You might thrive in this role if you:

Have 2+ years of experience in a role involving scoping and managing multiple, diverse projects and tasks

Are highly organized and process-oriented

Have excellent communication skills, including writing and editing experience

Enjoy planning and facilitating meetings, including coordinating with other stakeholders, crafting agendas, and following up on key action items

Care deeply about people and communities, and share our commitment to OpenAI’s unique mission

Are innately curious and enjoy teaching yourself new skills

Are comfortable navigating ambiguity in a fast-paced, constantly evolving environment

Compensation, Benefits and Perks

The annual salary range for this role is $145,000 – $190,000. Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits.

Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family

Mental health and wellness support

401(k) plan with 4% matching

Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year

Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support

Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year)

About OpenAI

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.

We are an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, veteran status, disability or any other legally protected status.

For US Based Candidates: Pursuant to the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance, we will consider qualified applicants with arrest and conviction records.

We are committed to providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities, and requests can be made via this link.

At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.

