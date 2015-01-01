About the Team

The Success team is responsible for the customer experience on both the OpenAI API platform as well as the ChatGPT business product, ensuring developers and enterprises maximize benefit, value, and adoption from our highly-capable models. OpenAI's customers represent a range of diverse backgrounds and maturity, from early-stage startups to established global enterprises.

About the Role

We are looking for a founding Sales Engineer to collaborate directly with our first ChatGPT business product customers. You are crucial to the success of these early adopters and will be instrumental in bringing this new product to market, ultimately responsible for understanding and responding to our customer’s pre-sales needs, accelerating the time to sign and onboard new customers, and scaling the function long-term. You will collaborate closely with the Sales, GRC, and Product teams, and will report to the Head of Success.

In this role, you will:

Deliver an exceptional pre-sales customer experience.

Provide technical expertise in the pre-sales process, outlining the value proposition, clarifying technical requirements, and answering product-related questions.

Demonstrate how the ChatGPT business product can provide solutions to customers’ business needs and deliver value, including (but not limited to) demos, use case scoping, and proof of concepts.

Serve as the first line of defense for security and compliance questions, explaining standardized collateral, guiding customers toward relevant resources (e.g. trust portal), and escalating complex requirements to the appropriate teams.

Create and maintain documentation, guides, and FAQs related to common questions and requirements discovered during the pre-sales process.

Develop and nurture strong customer relationships during the evaluation and purchasing process.

Foster customer advocacy and represent the voice of the customer with internal teams, gathering and relaying customer feedback and identifying themes across customers to incorporate into product planning.

Collaborate closely with the Sales and GRC teams to ensure a seamless pre-sales experience.

You might thrive in this role if you:

Have 7+ years of experience in a Sales Engineer (or similar) role, managing relationships with large, global, and complex organizations, preferably working with a technical enterprise product.

Have a solid track record of delivering and scaling an exceptional pre-sales customer experience.

Have experience providing higher level security and compliance support as well as a thorough understanding and knowledge of IT security principles and customer requirements for similar technical B2B SaaS products.

Possess exceptional presentation and communication skills, particularly when engaging with executives and leaders.

Have a humble attitude, an eagerness to help others, and a desire to pick up whatever knowledge you're missing to make both your team and our customers succeed.

Operate with high horsepower, have strong problem-solving skills, are adept at frequent context switching, effectively manage working on multiple projects at once with expansive ownership, and ruthlessly prioritize.

Are personally committed to fostering the safe and ethical evolution of AI.

Compensation, Benefits and Perks

Total compensation includes an annual salary, generous equity and benefits.

Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family

Mental health and wellness support

PRSA plan with 6% employer matching

Unlimited time off

Annual learning & development stipend (€1,400 per year)