About the Team

Our team is responsible for the Post-training or alignment of ChatGPT. We integrate various improvements from the rest of the company into our RLHF process ultimately producing the models used by millions of users both in the ChatGPT product and API.

About the Role As a Member of Technical Staff on our team, you will research and develop improvements to multimodal capabilities of our AI models, including data collection, exploring data trade-offs for vision perception tasks, and evaluations. The ideal candidate will have a strong research background working on general computer vision or speech systems. Experience in optimizing model run-time is a plus.

This role is based in San Francisco, CA. We use a hybrid work model of 3 days in the office per week and offer relocation assistance to new employees.

In this role, you will: Be responsible for setting up data collection pipelines

Building evals for new capabilities and evaluating our systems

Experimenting with new multimodal capabilities

Analyzing model behavior and finding weaknesses

Be willing to dive into large ML codebases to debug

Be responsible for keeping very large ML training jobs going smoothly

Fixing a variety of non-ml software things involving data quality, data prep, job startup speed

You might thrive in this role if you:

Are a team player – willing to do a variety of tasks that move the team forward

Experience with large multimodal systems

Proven record of successful research projects in vision or speech

Deep understanding of current computer vision or speech research

Experience debugging ML systems

Experience with transformers

Experience with the python

Experience working in complex technical environments

Compensation, Benefits and Perks Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits. Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family

Mental health and wellness support

401(k) plan with 50% matching

Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year

Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support

Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year) Annual Salary Range $295,000 — $440,000 USD