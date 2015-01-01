About the Team

The Revenue partnerships team is responsible for building a global, best in class, partner ecosystem that makes our customers successful, supports the company's mission of reaching AGI, and impacts revenue growth.

About the Role

As Head of Partner Enablement, you will be responsible for developing the strategy to deliver a world class partner academy that enables our partner ecosystem to bring OpenAI solutions to customers across geography and industry.

This role will be based in San Francisco, CA. Our office policy is Monday through Wednesday, with the option of working from home on Thursday and Friday.

In this role, you will:

Lead the creation and execution of a robust partner enablement strategy that enables partners to deliver the vision and value of OpenAI’s platform and products to our customers. Implement, customize and administer OpenAI’s products on behalf of customers Develop solutions and applications for customers leveraging the OpenAI platform

Build, lead, and mentor a high-performing partner enablement team to foster a culture of continuous learning and improvement.

Develop and oversee the implementation of comprehensive training programs, resources, and tools to accelerate partner onboarding, education, and sales effectiveness.

Establish clear partner certification and accreditation programs to ensure partners are proficient with OAI products and services.

Collaborate with other departments to ensure a cohesive approach towards partner success.

Engage with key partners to understand their needs, challenges, and feedback to continually enhance the partner enablement program.

Monitor and evaluate the effectiveness of partner enablement initiatives and make data-driven decisions to improve the program continuously.

Establish key performance metrics and dashboards to measure and report on partner enablement success and ROI.

Stay updated with the latest industry trends, technologies, and best practices in partner enablement to ensure OpenAI remains a preferred partner in the industry.

Drive a culture of excellence, innovation, and accountability within the partner enablement team and across partner interaction

You might thrive in this role if you:

A proven track record of building enablement programs from scratch in a high growth, early stage Enterprise SaaS company.

10+ years of experience in high growth SaaS companies, leading teams focused on enabling partners across go-to-market and application/solution development

Proven track record of developing and executing successful partner enablement programs that have significantly contributed to business growth.

Experience working with outside vendors to augment the capacity of FTE on your team.

Exceptional leadership and team-building skills with a passion for developing others.

Outstanding communication and interpersonal skills with the ability to engage and influence partners and internal stakeholders.

Strong analytical skills with a data-driven mindset for evaluating the effectiveness of partner enablement initiatives.

Annual Salary Range

$350K – $410K USD