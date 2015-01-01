About the Team

The Strategic Finance team is responsible for some of the largest investment categories at OpenAI. The team plays a critical part in maximizing OpenAI’s long term value by partnering across the business to allocate and deploy our resources for the highest impact outcomes.

About the Role

We’re looking for our first Strategic Finance, Data Scientist to design, implement, and own critical reporting and analysis. This role will report to the Head of Strategic Finance and work closely with finance leadership. This position requires deep subject matter expertise in data analytics and the ability to surface insights to support decision making.

This role is based in our San Francisco HQ. We use a hybrid work model of 3 days in the office per week and offer relocation assistance to new employees.

In this role, you will:

Become an expert in OAI’s data and systems. Through partnership with Data Eng, Finance and other business teams, you should be able to self-serve all the underlying data for our business and derive insights from them

Drive automation of standardized reporting, analysis, and processes across our various revenue segments and compute spend

Design and deliver dashboards to leadership that measure key performance indicators and provide for optimal business decision making

Create visualizations to present findings in a clear, concise manner

Develop accurate forecasts for revenue, compute consumption and its underlying drivers

Support product pricing and other business decisions with ad hoc analysis as needed

Manage cross-functional data science projects

You might thrive in this role if you have:

A Bachelor’s degree in a quantitative field

5+ years of experience in a Data Science role at a dynamic and outcome-driven organization, ideally supporting finance organizations

Proficiency in critical analytical tools including SQL, Mode, Excel, Tableau

Strong analytical skills and experience with large data sets

Progressive experience in data analytics, ideally with direct experience within a finance organization

Exemplary ability to distill complex financial information into actionable insights for leadership

Ability to independently initiate and complete analytical projects including identifying key metrics, building reports, and forecasting

Excellent communication skills and “story telling” ability when presenting data insights

Best-in-class attention to detail and unwavering commitment to accuracy

Knowledge of Python (a strong plus)

You could be an especially great fit if:

You’re an enthusiastic self-starter. You thrive in a fast-paced, dynamic environment, and expect to fully own your function. You take ownership of your work and believe that a job not done well is a job not done.

You thrive in a fast-paced, dynamic environment, and expect to fully own your function. You take ownership of your work and believe that a job not done well is a job not done. You're a master of manipulating data. Making data flow seamlessly is an art, and you are obsessed with the paintbrush. You extract hidden insights that drive better decisions and are constantly looking for ways to improve your analyses. You're detailed and diligent.

You're a phenomenal teammate. You're a strong communicator who can explain complex topics with ease, in any format. You intuitively understand the importance of keeping everyone in the loop, and you take proactive measures to do so. You're intellectually honest.

You're passionate about technology and artificial intelligence.

Compensation, Benefits and Perks Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits. Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family

Mental health and wellness support

401(k) plan with 4% matching

Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year

Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support

Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year) Annual Salary Range $245,000 — $310,000 USD