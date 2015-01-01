San Francisco, California, United States — Workplace
About the Team
OpenAI has a beautiful, custom-built headquarters (HQ) in San Francisco where our teams work together. The Workplace Operations team is responsible for elevating the employee experience through different delineations of the industry (Facilities, Operations, Experience) to support our growing company in its mission to ensure that AGI benefits all of humanity. Our driving mission is High-Quality, Humble, Human-Centered Hospitality with Intention.
About the Role
The Senior Manager of Workplace & Real Estate Analytics and Technology is responsible for guiding the strategic planning, management, and optimization of data and technological infrastructure to support workplace and real estate analytics and operations. You’ll develop a comprehensive technology roadmap, justify technology investments, oversee the implementation of innovative solutions, and ensure that technology solutions align with organizational goals. With a focus on continuous improvement and innovation, you’ll play a crucial role in enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of the workplace team, particularly in a hypergrowth environment where the team is rapidly expanding.
This role is based in our San Francisco HQ 5 days per week. We offer relocation assistance to new employees.
In this role, you will:
You might thrive in this role if you have:
About OpenAI
OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.
