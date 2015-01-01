Skip to main content
Senior Manager, Workplace & Real Estate Analytics and Technology

San Francisco, California, United States — Workplace

About the Team

OpenAI has a beautiful, custom-built headquarters (HQ) in San Francisco where our teams work together. The Workplace Operations team is responsible for elevating the employee experience through different delineations of the industry (Facilities, Operations, Experience) to support our growing company in its mission to ensure that AGI benefits all of humanity. Our driving mission is High-Quality, Humble, Human-Centered Hospitality with Intention.

About the Role

The Senior Manager of Workplace & Real Estate Analytics and Technology is responsible for guiding the strategic planning, management, and optimization of data and technological infrastructure to support workplace and real estate analytics and operations. You’ll develop a comprehensive technology roadmap, justify technology investments, oversee the implementation of innovative solutions, and ensure that technology solutions align with organizational goals. With a focus on continuous improvement and innovation, you’ll play a crucial role in enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of the workplace team, particularly in a hypergrowth environment where the team is rapidly expanding.

This role is based in our San Francisco HQ 5 days per week. We offer relocation assistance to new employees.

In this role, you will:

  • Develop and maintain a comprehensive technology roadmap aligned with organizational goals.
  • Review, document, and improve the current technology and analytics ecosystem.
  • Oversee the implementation of technology solutions and manage integration with existing systems.
  • Develop and execute training programs to ensure effective use of technologies.
  • Ensure the health, performance, and scalability of the technology stack and analytics tools.
  • Develop dashboards for workplace telemetry and manage visibility for key performance indicators to measure the effectiveness of workplace and real estate operations

You might thrive in this role if you have:

  • Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in Information Technology, Data Science, Business, or a related field.
  • 7+ years of experience in technology management, preferably in real estate or workplace operations.
  • Proven experience in strategic planning, project management (especially technology integration projects), and team leadership.
  • Strong analytical skills and proficiency in data analysis and visualization tools.
  • Excellent communication, influencing, and stakeholder management skills.
  • Knowledge of current trends in real estate and workplace technology.
  • Knowledgeable or familiar with databases and visualization tools (i.e. SQL, Hive, Mode, Tableau etc).

Compensation, Benefits and Perks

Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits.

  • Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family
  • Mental health and wellness support
  • 401(k) plan with 50% matching
  • Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year
  • Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support
  • Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year)
Annual Salary Range
$225,000$225,000 USD

