About the Team

The ChatGPT team works across research, engineering, product, and design to bring OpenAI’s technology to consumers and businesses.

We seek to learn from deployment and distribute the benefits of AI, while ensuring that this powerful tool is used responsibly and safely. Safety is more important to us than unfettered growth.

About the Role

We are looking for an experienced product engineering leader to help build and lead our Core UX & Client Foundations team. In this role, you’ll build and coach an inclusive, high-performing engineering team that builds delightful, indispensable, and safe experiences using our most advanced models. You’ll work closely with our product, design, and research teams as well as the broader engineering team, and help lay the foundations for mobile development at OpenAI.

In this role, you will:

Hire and manage a diverse, high-performing engineering team across android/iOS/web, helping lay strong foundations for our platforms

Coach and nurture engineers to uplevel their impact

Collaborate to define and execute on our product and technical strategy for ChatGPT across our key surface areas

Work across research, product, design, and engineering to bring new research breakthroughs to production

Create a diverse and inclusive culture that makes all feel welcome while enabling radical candor and the challenging of group think

Ensure projects are on track, your team is utilized effectively, and core engineering needs are continuously addressed

You might thrive in this role if you:

Have experience building and leading product engineering teams in a fast-paced environment, with 8+ years experience building mobile/web applications at scale, and 4+ years in engineering management

Care deeply about diversity, equity, and inclusion, and have a track record of building inclusive teams

Take pride in building delightful, high quality product experiences

Have a strong track record of coaching engineers to achieve their peak potential

Are comfortable with ambiguity and rapidly changing conditions. You view changes as an opportunity to add structure and order when necessary

Have experience closing competitive candidates for your team, and the ability to craft and convey compelling visions of the future

Have a voracious and intrinsic desire to learn and fill in missing skills—and an equally strong talent for sharing learnings clearly and concisely with others

This role is exclusively based in our San Francisco HQ. We offer relocation assistance to new employees.

About OpenAI

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.

We are an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, veteran status, disability or any other legally protected status.

For US Based Candidates: Pursuant to the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance, we will consider qualified applicants with arrest and conviction records.

We are committed to providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities, and requests can be made via this link.

OpenAI Global Applicant Privacy Policy

At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.

Annual Salary Range

$300K – $450K USD