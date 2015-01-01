About the Team

The Human Data team is focused on empowering AI teachers to train OpenAI’s models to solve complex problems in order to provide value to humanity. We believe that highly skilled AI teachers are the key to unlocking the potential of our models to be as accurate and helpful as the experts themselves.

We are building a system that uses experts’ guidance to teach our models how to understand difficult questions and execute complex instructions. This will foster collaboration between AI and humans that aligns with our shared vision and values.

This role directly contributes to improving our products and unlocking new research, including ChatGPT, instruction-following models, and our multi-modal capabilities.

About the Role

The role, simply put, is to accelerate the pace of research at OpenAI. As our researchers and partners require data collection to support new model capabilities, this role provides the execution, experience, and rigor to successfully design, kick-off, orchestrate, and ultimately own the outcomes of a data collection campaign.

This role is the critical link between our research roadmap, our vendors and AI trainers, and the Human Data engineering team building the annotation platform used to collect all data.

We have a team of Technical Program Managers assigned to different research areas. Collectively as a team, we are writing the playbook for how data collection efforts are accomplished, not just following one. Members of this team are expected to develop the systems, processes, and tools to run data collection efforts in a way that takes advantage of OpenAI’s incredible product capabilities and unique research insights.

This role is based in our San Francisco HQ and will report to the manager of Human Data Operations. We offer relocation support to new employees.

In this role, you will:

Work directly with researchers (they sit next to us) to scope their needs, including timeline and budget, as well as how quality will be measured and what campaign success looks like.

Own the outcomes of our data collection campaigns, including Collaborating with the researcher(s) to understand their needs Designing the onboarding process for the campaign Writing and maintaining instructions / taxonomy / training documentation Setting up and executing a quality management system Reporting on quality, throughput, spend and insightful trends to cross-functional teams Ensuring our AI trainers and vendors have the materials and insights needed for success Ultimately, you will be responsible for the quality and success of the data collection campaign.

Work with our vendors and internal Operations Specialists to scale your impact

Build and enhance the systems we’ll need as a team, including Designing the overall training and onboarding strategy and materials for our vendors Creating dashboards, command centers, and queries that highlight campaign-specific and team-wide progress on facets such as quality, throughput, and spend Building the frameworks, tools, and processes to understand our data, using SQL, Python, or other technical means when appropriate Partnering with the engineers building our Human Data annotation platform to track and implement feature requests and triage any issues blocking progress.

Leverage the amazing product and research capabilities OpenAI has developed to do data collection in a way that exponentially increases our ability to stay ahead of competition

You might thrive in this role if you have:

Can be an effective thought partner to our Researchers, educating on how best to achieve their goals

Value using both your technical and non-technical skills to do the job

Have experience creating or managing data labeling operations

Communicate clearly and concisely, anticipating the needs of our vendors and partners

Want to get your hands dirty, grit and creative problem solving will be required daily

Architect scalable processes, knowing that building is by far the easiest part of a change

Have an action-oriented and deeply curious mind, often leading you to become a power user of software and tools

Operate with high horsepower, are adept at frequent context switching and working on multiple projects at once with expansive ownership, and ruthlessly prioritize.

Thrive in dynamic environments and can navigate ambiguity with ease

Nice to have: The ability to code enough to debug or even contribute to our annotation platform when appropriate, though this will not be a main focus of the role

Annual Salary Range

$270K – $340K • Offers Equity USD