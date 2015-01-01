About the team

Security is at the foundation of OpenAI’s mission to ensure that artificial general intelligence benefits all of humanity.

The Security team protects OpenAI’s technology, people, and products. We are technical in what we build but are operational in how we do our work, and are committed to supporting all products and research at OpenAI. Our Security team tenets include: prioritizing for impact, enabling researchers, preparing for future transformative technologies, and engaging a robust security culture.

About the Role

As a Security Engineer you will join our OpenAI engineers and researchers in building, operating and securing transformational AI technologies. This role will focus on all aspects of Detection & Response, including infrastructure and operations. This role will receive support and mentorship to contribute to the broader Security team as a strong generalist.

In this role, you will:

Innovate to solve novel security problems

Collaborate on cutting-edge AI research, and use AI to improve OpenAI’s Security posture

You’ll make an impact at OpenAI by:

Innovating on Detection and Response infrastructure

Build tools for managing the lifecycle of detection rules



Develop, measure, and tune detection rules to ensure effective and sustainable operations.



Automate manual response processes

Ensuring visibility and control of OpenAI’s endpoint fleet (macOS, Windows)

Driving improvements across identity access and management (IAM), device management, productivity software, and our use of public cloud environments (e.g. AWS, Microsoft Azure).

You may be a fit for this role if you have:

1-3 years of experience being a member of a Security team focused on detection and response operations in an internship or full time time capacity

Experience with Microsoft Azure and/or cloud infrastructure platforms

Knowledge of modern adversary tactics, techniques, and procedures.

Proficiency with a scripting language (e.g. Python, Bash, PowerShell, or similar).

Ability to empathize and collaborate with colleagues, manage and execute on tasks, and prioritize efforts for risk reduction.

Compensation, Benefits and Perks Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits. Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family

Mental health and wellness support

401(k) plan with 4% matching

Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year

Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support

Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year) Annual Salary Range $200,000 — $200,000 USD