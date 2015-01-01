Skip to main content
Software Engineer, New Products

San Francisco, California, United States — Applied AI

About the role:

As OpenAI scales, we’re looking for experienced, problem-solving engineers across the stack (Backend, Front End and Full Stack) to facilitate the building of new products and scaling of those systems. Our success depends on our ability to quickly iterate on products while also ensuring that they are performant and reliable. You’ll work in a deeply iterative, collaborative, fast-paced environment to bring our technology to millions of users around the world, and ensure it’s delivered with safety and reliability in mind.

Depending on the role, you will:

  • Design and build the development and production platforms that power our new products, enabling reliability and security at scale
  • Own the development of new user-facing generative AI features and product experiences end-to-end
  • Partner with researchers, engineers, product managers, and designers to bring new features and research capabilities to the world
  • Accelerate engineering productivity by empowering your fellow engineers with excellent tooling and systems
  • Help create a diverse, equitable, and inclusive culture that makes all feel welcome while enabling radical candor and the challenging of group think
  • Like all other teams, we are responsible for the reliability of the systems we build. This includes an on-call rotation to respond to critical incidents as needed

You might thrive in this role if you:

  • Have 5+ years of engineering experience in various tech environments, including product-driven companies.
  • Have experience with JavaScript and React for front-end development, and proficiency in Python or any backend language, demonstrating adaptability and a willingness to learn across the stack.
  • Possess significant experience in designing, building, and scaling production systems to deliver new product capabilities and manage increasing demand.
  • Are committed to creating outstanding user experiences and take pride in developing solutions that meet customer needs.
  • Demonstrate humility, a collaborative spirit, and a willingness to support your colleagues to ensure team success.
  • Take ownership of challenges from start to finish, and are proactive in learning new skills as needed.
  • Build tools to accelerate your own (and your teammates’) workflows, but only when off-the-shelf solutions won’t do
  • Have experience in startup environments, either as a founder or an early-stage engineer

This role is based in San Francisco, CA. We use a hybrid work model of 3 days in the office per week and offer relocation assistance to new employees.

OpenAI US Applicant Privacy Policy 

We are committed to providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities, and requests can be made via this link.

Compensation, Benefits and Perks

Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits.

  • Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family
  • Mental health and wellness support
  • 401(k) plan with 4% matching
  • Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year
  • Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support
  • Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year)
Annual Salary Range
$310,000$385,000 USD

About OpenAI

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity. 

We are an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, veteran status, disability or any other legally protected status. 

For US Based Candidates: Pursuant to the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance, we will consider qualified applicants with arrest and conviction records.

OpenAI Global Applicant Privacy Policy

At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.

