About the role:

As OpenAI scales, we’re looking for experienced, problem-solving engineers across the stack (Backend, Front End and Full Stack) to facilitate the building of new products and scaling of those systems. Our success depends on our ability to quickly iterate on products while also ensuring that they are performant and reliable. You’ll work in a deeply iterative, collaborative, fast-paced environment to bring our technology to millions of users around the world, and ensure it’s delivered with safety and reliability in mind.

Depending on the role, you will:

Design and build the development and production platforms that power our new products, enabling reliability and security at scale

Own the development of new user-facing generative AI features and product experiences end-to-end

Partner with researchers, engineers, product managers, and designers to bring new features and research capabilities to the world

Accelerate engineering productivity by empowering your fellow engineers with excellent tooling and systems

Help create a diverse, equitable, and inclusive culture that makes all feel welcome while enabling radical candor and the challenging of group think

Like all other teams, we are responsible for the reliability of the systems we build. This includes an on-call rotation to respond to critical incidents as needed

You might thrive in this role if you:

Have 5+ years of engineering experience in various tech environments, including product-driven companies.

Have experience with JavaScript and React for front-end development, and proficiency in Python or any backend language, demonstrating adaptability and a willingness to learn across the stack.

Possess significant experience in designing, building, and scaling production systems to deliver new product capabilities and manage increasing demand.

Are committed to creating outstanding user experiences and take pride in developing solutions that meet customer needs.

Demonstrate humility, a collaborative spirit, and a willingness to support your colleagues to ensure team success.

Take ownership of challenges from start to finish, and are proactive in learning new skills as needed.

Build tools to accelerate your own (and your teammates’) workflows, but only when off-the-shelf solutions won’t do

Have experience in startup environments, either as a founder or an early-stage engineer

This role is based in San Francisco, CA. We use a hybrid work model of 3 days in the office per week and offer relocation assistance to new employees.

OpenAI US Applicant Privacy Policy

We are committed to providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities, and requests can be made via this link.

Compensation, Benefits and Perks Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits. Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family

Mental health and wellness support

401(k) plan with 4% matching

Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year

Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support

Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year) Annual Salary Range $310,000 — $385,000 USD