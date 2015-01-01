About the Team

Communications Design tells OpenAI’s story—what we’re doing and why it matters—to the world through a variety of visual surfaces, most notably openai.com. Our small but nimble and growing team supports the design and development needs across the entire company, and sits within a larger team of professionals in press relations, public policy, and employee communications.

Communicating the advances and benefits of AGI is some of the most important work at OpenAI, and our goal is to do it beautifully, accessibly, and with transparency and authenticity.

About the Role

As the first Full-Stack Developer on the Communications Design team, you will own and maintain the infrastructure supporting the openai.com platform, which serves millions of people each day. This includes building out new features, expanding functionality, optimizing performance, and improving accessibility around the world. While our current infrastructure consists of a Nuxt 3 front-end with a Laravel server and a CMS backed by a PostgreSQL database,you will play a pivotal role in shaping our tech stack for the future.

This role is based in San Francisco, CA. We use a hybrid work model of 3 days in the office per week and offer relocation assistance to new employees.

In this role you will:

Build out critical pieces of infrastructure like localization, form data pipelines, and support for A/B experimentation

Improve content publishing integrations and tooling with our CMS

Improve user experience for visitors around the world by improving site performance and functionality

Author internal products and tools allowing the team and others at OpenAI to deliver on company strategies with increased velocity

Work with a group of talented front-end developers, designers, and producers as well a cross-functional stakeholders from all around the company

You might thrive in the role if you:

Have at least 6 years of backend and or full stack development experience with emphasis on API design

Have excellent written and verbal communication skills to work effectively with cross-functional teams and stakeholders

Care deeply about quality, functionality, and the humans we’re communicating to by sweating the details, down to the last page request

Are innately curious

Enjoy (in fact, prefer) working quickly

About OpenAI

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.

At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.

Compensation, Benefits and Perks

The annual salary range for this role is $190,000 – $240,000. Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits.

Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family

Mental health and wellness support

401(k) plan with 4% matching

Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year

Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support

Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year)

