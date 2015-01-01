About the Team

We build infrastructure to enable OpenAI to scale. The software we build empowers the OpenAI team to work faster, smarter and more collaboratively.

About the Role

We are looking for a self-starter engineer who loves building new products in an iterative and fast-moving environment. In this role, you will build software from the ground up to solve critical bottlenecks internally, often by applying our large language models.

This role is cross functional: you’ll interface directly with leaders across the company to identify critical bottlenecks and fix them, and you’ll collaborate with our research teams to learn how to apply our LLMs and share feedback.

In this role, you will:

Own the full product development lifecycle for new internal infrastructure and product experiences end-to-end

Talk to internal stakeholders to understand their problems and design solutions to address them

Work with the research team to share relevant feedback and iterate on applying their latest models

Collaborate with a cross-functional team of engineers, researchers, product managers, designers, and operations folks to create cutting-edge products

Your background might look something like:

Relevant engineering experience at tech and product-driven companies

Former founder, or early engineer at a startup who built a product from scratch

Proficiency with JavaScript, React, and other web technologies

Proficiency with some backend language (we use Python)

Some experience with relational databases like Postgres/MySQL

Interest in AI/ML (direct experience not required)

Ability to move fast in an environment where things are sometimes loosely defined and you may have competing priorities or deadlines

Compensation, Benefits and Perks Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits. Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family

Mental health and wellness support

401(k) plan with 4% matching

Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year

Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support

Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year) Annual Salary Range $200,000 — $370,000 USD