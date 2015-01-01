About the team

OpenAI’s mission is to build safe artificial general intelligence (AGI) which benefits all of humanity. This long-term undertaking brings the world’s best scientists, engineers, and business professionals into one lab together to accomplish this.

In pursuit of this mission, our Go To Market (GTM) team is responsible for helping customers learn how to leverage and deploy our highly capable AI products across their business. The team is made of Sales, Solutions, Support, Marketing, and Partnership professionals that work together to create valuable solutions that will help bring AI to as many users as possible.

About the role

OpenAI is seeking a highly motivated and experienced Account Director to join our Startups Go To Market team. You will play a critical role in owning relationships with top startup customers and supporting them in building successfully on the OpenAI platform.

We believe that many of the most disruptive and category-defining AI applications will be created by startups. The Startup Go To Market team’s mission is to help startups harness the power of AI models to drive these advances. You will support startups building effectively with OpenAI’s APIs, and provide access to OpenAI teams and expertise to support their growth.

This role is a mixture of technical understanding, vision, partnership, and strategy. You’ll be responsible for serving as the primary relationship owner for a set of strategically important startup customers, as well as working across the OpenAI organization to help these startups accelerate their progress and be successful using our models. You’ll work cross-functionality with product, research, engineering, support, and solutions architecture to help customers get the most out of our models.

This role is based in San Francisco, CA. We use a hybrid work model of 3 days in the office per week and offer relocation assistance to new employees.

In this role, you'll:

Manage a portfolio of startups accounts, developing and executing strategies for a comprehensive account plan

Partner with solutions and research engineering to build and execute complex customer programs and projects

Own a consumption revenue target

Manage consumption revenue forecasts

Analyze key account metrics to create reports and provide insights to internal and external stakeholders

Closely monitor the industry landscape (people, competitors, partners, etc.) to contribute to product roadmap and other corporate strategies

Collaborate with solutions, marketing, communications, business operations, people operations, finance, product management, and engineering

Serve as an advocate for improving the startup experience building with OpenAI, synthesizing product feedback from insights captured from our work with startups

Closely monitor the industry landscape and startup landscape to contribute to product roadmap and other corporate strategies

Support the recruitment and onboarding of other teammates

Support the development of company culture

We're seeking someone with experience including:

7-12 years selling platform-as-a-service and/or software-as-a-service

Designing and executing complex deal strategies

Experience working in or around the startup ecosystem, preferably as either a founder of a startup, an employee of a startup, or someone who worked with startup customers

Supporting the growth of fast-growing, high-performance companies

Working directly with C-level executives

Communicating technical concepts to customers and internal stakeholders

Leading high-visibility customer events (CAB, conferences, product launches, etc.)

Gathering, distilling, and processing complex market (industry, competitor, customer, prospect) intelligence

You might thrive in this role if you:

Are customer-centric. You are motivated to deeply understand your customer’s priorities and help them achieve their vision for using our models to improve their products and services. You build strong relationships with executives and professionals across functions and serve as a trusted advisor.

You are motivated to deeply understand your customer’s priorities and help them achieve their vision for using our models to improve their products and services. You build strong relationships with executives and professionals across functions and serve as a trusted advisor. Have a passion or deep curiosity in artificial intelligence. You embrace the opportunity to help deploy our technology in a way that benefits humanity. You’re excited to educate our customers on AI and how to plan for the future.

You embrace the opportunity to help deploy our technology in a way that benefits humanity. You’re excited to educate our customers on AI and how to plan for the future. Are a builder. You are excited to impact how our company operates and scales. Your passion is building strong systems and processes from the ground up and executing them with precision.

You are excited to impact how our company operates and scales. Your passion is building strong systems and processes from the ground up and executing them with precision. Are excited by new challenges. You don’t have the answers to every question up front, but the process of solving them invigorates you. Bespoke issues requiring multidimensional knowledge excite you. You’re willing to experiment with new solutions.

You don’t have the answers to every question up front, but the process of solving them invigorates you. Bespoke issues requiring multidimensional knowledge excite you. You’re willing to experiment with new solutions. Are a strategist. You deeply understand go to market best practices and raise the bar for our organization. You think and plan forward on the order of years and bring internal and external stakeholders along with your strategy.

Compensation, Benefits and Perks Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits. Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family

Mental health and wellness support

401(k) plan with 4% matching

Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year

Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support

Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year) Annual Salary Range $220,000 — $290,000 USD