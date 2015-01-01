Skip to main content
Technical Program Manager, Data Platform

San Francisco, California, United States — Applied AI

About the Team

The Applied team is responsible for the engineering systems behind OpenAI’s ChatGPT and API products.

About the Role

As a Technical Program Manager, you will drive complex interdisciplinary research/engineering projects and programs across many teams.

We are looking for people who have experience running large scale complex technical programs in infrastructure engineering. You will work with researchers/engineers to initiate new projects, set ambitious goals and milestones, and drive execution across multiple teams.

We’re looking for a TPM with experience driving programs in infrastructure engineering orgs. You’re fluent with infrastructure engineering concepts, and be able to work with external partners in addition to internal partners to drive forward initiatives. 

You’re rigorous but also fast in project execution. You’re highly empathetic and people oriented with strong communication skills. You care deeply about the mission. 

This role is based in our San Francisco HQ. We offer relocation assistance to new employees.

In this role, you will:

  • Operationalize and execute critical cross functional programs spanning many engineering teams and across 10+ external infrastructure partners including Azure teams. 
  • Create technical roadmaps with milestones and coordinate across teams to deliver against them at all stages of the project lifecycle
  • Develop and implement program management frameworks, and KPIs to achieve goals
  • Communicate progress, status and risk effectively to stakeholders internally and externally
  • Manage dependencies across multiple teams 
  • Proactively identify new opportunities
  • Drive tool and process improvements to improve efficiency

You might thrive in this role if you: 

  • 7+ years experience managing complex technical programs at large scale in Infrastructure.
  • Experience in core infrastructure, data infrastructure technology and cloud computing services.
  • Experience working in a high-pace environment with continuously evolving priorities
  • Ability to work with research/engineering teams to set ambitious goals, milestones
  • Strong track of execution in delivering ambitious goals on complex cross-functional projects
  • Ability to see around the corners, anticipate and plan for risks.
  • Excellent communication skills

Compensation, Benefits and Perks

Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits.

  • Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family
  • Mental health and wellness support
  • 401(k) plan with 4% matching
  • Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year
  • Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support
  • Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year)
Annual Salary Range
$270,000$340,000 USD

About OpenAI

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity. 

We are an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, veteran status, disability or any other legally protected status. 

For US Based Candidates: Pursuant to the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance, we will consider qualified applicants with arrest and conviction records.

We are committed to providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities, and requests can be made via this link.

At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.

