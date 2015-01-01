About the team
OpenAI’s mission is to build safe artificial general intelligence (AGI) which benefits all of humanity. This long-term undertaking brings the world’s best scientists, engineers, and business professionals into one lab together to accomplish this.
In pursuit of this mission, our Go To Market (GTM) team is responsible for helping customers learn how to leverage and deploy our highly capable AI products across their business. The team is made of Sales, Solutions, Support, Marketing, and Partnership professionals that work together to create valuable solutions that will help bring AI to as many users as possible.
About the role
This role is based in our San Francisco HQ and you'll be expected to work from the office 3 days per week.
Account Associates will act as the face of OpenAI’s Go-To-Market team and create an exceptional experience for our soon-to-be customers. They will be the first point-of-contact, reviewing daily customer inquiries and prioritizing contact with the highest potential inbound leads.
Our Edu AA will specialize in working with educational institutions and companies as they adopt OpenAI’s products. In particular, this individual will focus on helping support universities as they evaluate and adopt ChatGPT Enterprise for their administration, faculty and students. Core job activities will include qualifying inbound leads, performing outbound outreach and multithreading, and closing smaller deals independently.
