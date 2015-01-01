About the team

OpenAI’s mission is to build safe artificial general intelligence (AGI) which benefits all of humanity. This long-term undertaking brings the world’s best scientists, engineers, and business professionals into one lab together to accomplish this.

In pursuit of this mission, our Go To Market (GTM) team is responsible for helping customers learn how to leverage and deploy our highly capable AI products across their business. The team is made of Sales, Solutions, Support, Marketing, and Partnership professionals that work together to create valuable solutions that will help bring AI to as many users as possible.

About the role

This role is based in our San Francisco HQ and you'll be expected to work from the office 3 days per week.

Account Associates will act as the face of OpenAI’s Go-To-Market team and create an exceptional experience for our soon-to-be customers. They will be the first point-of-contact, reviewing daily customer inquiries and prioritizing contact with the highest potential inbound leads.

Our Edu AA will specialize in working with educational institutions and companies as they adopt OpenAI’s products. In particular, this individual will focus on helping support universities as they evaluate and adopt ChatGPT Enterprise for their administration, faculty and students. Core job activities will include qualifying inbound leads, performing outbound outreach and multithreading, and closing smaller deals independently.

Qualifications:

2-7 years of sales or relevant experience, preferably with full-cycle closing experience

Proven ability to run a comprehensive discovery call

The ability to operate with high horsepower, be adept at frequent context switching and working on multiple projects at once with expansive ownership, and ruthless prioritization.

Exceptional customer communication and administration skills

Strong executive presence who can build relationships with any level of persona

An understanding of the AI landscape, our applications, and the problems they solve for our customers.

The ability to thrive in ambiguity and work autonomously

Have fantastic communication and interpersonal skills with the ability to explain complex concepts in a simple way.

Exceptional organizational skills

KPIs

Qualified opportunities created and seamlessly passed to Account Directors

Thorough and helpful follow ups sent to all customers, including ones that aren’t a fit for Enterprise

Playbook documentation for future hires

Areas of Impact:

Innovation at the Forefront: Working at OpenAI puts you at the cutting edge of AI technologies. This role will allow you to continuously learn about the latest AI developments, which can be a powerful draw for individuals who love being at the forefront of technological innovation.

The role provides a great platform to develop and hone a range of skills, such as communication, sales, customer service, and technical knowledge about AI. Passion for education: The role allows you to be on the forefront of the transformative power of AI to education

Compensation, Benefits and Perks Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits. Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family

Mental health and wellness support

401(k) plan with 50% matching

Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year

Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support

Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year) Annual Salary Range $160,000 — $220,000 USD