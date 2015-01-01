About the Team

Our team brings OpenAI’s most capable technology to the world through our products. Most recently, we released ChatGPT, GPT-4, the Whisper API, and DALL-E. We empower consumers and developers alike to use and access our start-of-the-art AI models, allowing them to do things that they’ve never been able to before.

Across all product lines, we ensure that these powerful tools are used responsibly. This is a key part of OpenAI’s path towards safely deploying broadly beneficial Artificial General Intelligence (AGI). Safety is more important to us than unfettered growth.

About the Role

We are looking for an experienced engineering manager to support our API Capabilities engineering team – the team that owns the systems and services that power the cutting edge capabilities behind our OpenAI API. This is the team that recently launched the Whisper ASR API, image inputs into GPT-4, and the DALL-E API. You will work on the core functionality of the API that is powering products built by developers, startups, and enterprises around the world.

In this role, you will:

Manage, build out, and mentor a team of high performing software and research engineers

Scale up our API systems to handle orders of magnitude more traffic than we currently have – all while maintaining high reliability and stability

Work with our product team to craft both the technical and product vision for the future of the OpenAI API core offering

Talk with API customers to understand the capabilities gaps of our current API offering, and build products that address those needs

Create a diverse, equitable, and inclusive culture that makes all feel welcome while enabling radical candor and the challenging of group think

You might thrive in this role if you:

Have 3+ years of experience managing high performing and diverse software engineering teams, and 6+ years of experience working with production software systems.

Own problems end-to-end, and are willing to pick up whatever knowledge you're missing to get the job done

Have the ability to move fast in an environment where things are sometimes loosely defined and may have competing priorities or deadlines

Have prior experience working with deployment of large language models, especially in production environments.