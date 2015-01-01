Skip to main content
Engineering Manager – API Capabilities

San Francisco, California, United States — Applied AI Engineering

About the Team

Our team brings OpenAI’s most capable technology to the world through our products. Most recently, we released ChatGPT, GPT-4, the Whisper API, and DALL-E. We empower consumers and developers alike to use and access our start-of-the-art AI models, allowing them to do things that they’ve never been able to before.

Across all product lines, we ensure that these powerful tools are used responsibly. This is a key part of OpenAI’s path towards safely deploying broadly beneficial Artificial General Intelligence (AGI). Safety is more important to us than unfettered growth.

About the Role

We are looking for an experienced engineering manager to support our API Capabilities engineering team – the team that owns the systems and services that power the cutting edge capabilities behind our OpenAI API. This is the team that recently launched the Whisper ASR API, image inputs into GPT-4, and the DALL-E API. You will work on the core functionality of the API that is powering products built by developers, startups, and enterprises around the world.

In this role, you will:

  • Manage, build out, and mentor a team of high performing software and research engineers
  • Scale up our API systems to handle orders of magnitude more traffic than we currently have – all while maintaining high reliability and stability
  • Work with our product team to craft both the technical and product vision for the future of the OpenAI API core offering
  • Talk with API customers to understand the capabilities gaps of our current API offering, and build products that address those needs
  • Create a diverse, equitable, and inclusive culture that makes all feel welcome while enabling radical candor and the challenging of group think

You might thrive in this role if you:

  • Have 3+ years of experience managing high performing and diverse software engineering teams, and 6+ years of experience working with production software systems.
  • Own problems end-to-end, and are willing to pick up whatever knowledge you're missing to get the job done
  • Have the ability to move fast in an environment where things are sometimes loosely defined and may have competing priorities or deadlines
  • Have prior experience working with deployment of large language models, especially in production environments.

About OpenAI

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity. 

At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.

