About the team

OpenAI's Legal team plays a crucial role in furthering OpenAI's mission by tackling innovative, fundamental legal issues in AI. If you're passionate about doing significant and unique work as a technology lawyer, this team is for you. The team comprises professionals from diverse fields, including technology, AI, privacy, corporate, employment, tax law, regulatory, and litigation.

About the role

As a senior member of our Product Counsel team, you will own and lead legal initiatives related to our advanced AI products, models, and technologies. You’ll be responsible for working closely with our research, engineering, and product teams in the development and release of cutting-edge products and services. This is a unique opportunity to engage directly with the forefront of the legal and AI fields.

You’ll report to our Head of Product Legal and will address the broad challenges around the development and deployment of large AI model families and support cross-functional endeavors with Research, Go to Market, Partnerships, Marketing, and others.

This role is based in San Francisco, CA. We use a hybrid work model of 3 days in the office per week and offer relocation assistance to new employees.

In this role, you will:

Serve as an integral part of the business teams that you support to help launch and continually improve AI products and services.

Identify and address product, regulatory, privacy, and other legal risks and mitigations.

Develop global strategies for handling legal issues in creative ways and build processes for scaling flexible solutions that address risk.

Become an expert in AI legal matters and propose and advance AI legal policy positions.

You’ll enjoy this role if you:

Have 10+ years of experience with a mix of in-house and technology-focused law firm roles.

Understand the letter of the law and can approach problems in a practical, principled approach.

Build cross-functional relationships and communication styles that resonate with teams to balance risk-taking with responsible development.

Have a strong sense of ownership and leadership, are inquisitive and enthusiastic about technology, enjoy being continually challenged, and can demonstrate sound judgment in ambiguous situations.

Have a JD and license or qualification to practice in CA.

About the interview process

We expect to accept applications and conduct interviews through early September, with onboarding occurring by early October. The interview process for this role will primarily take place virtually and include a written assessment.

About OpenAI

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.

At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.

Compensation, Benefits and Perks

The annual salary for this role is $300,000. Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits.



Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family

Mental health and wellness support

401(k) plan with 4% matching

Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year

Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support

Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year)

We are an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, veteran status, disability or any other legally protected status. Pursuant to the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance, we will consider qualified applicants with arrest and conviction records.

We are committed to providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities, and requests can be made via this link.

OpenAI US Applicant Privacy Policy