San Francisco, California, United States — Technical Finance
About the Team
OpenAI’s mission is to build safe artificial general intelligence (AGI) which benefits all of humanity. This long-term undertaking brings the world’s best scientists, engineers, and business professionals together under one organization to accomplish this.
We're building the most advanced AI models and platforms, making it easy for developers and customers to benefit from AI via the OpenAI API and ChatGPT. Our API also provides developers access to Codex – a model that translates natural language into code – and we partnered with GitHub to create an AI pair programmer, Copilot. We're working to bring other research efforts into the API such as DALL-E 2 (our text to image generator) and CLIP (our state-of-the-art image classifier).
OpenAI Finance is responsible for ensuring the organization is set up for success in pursuit of its mission. OpenAI Revenue team works cross-functionally to grow and maintain the Company’s commercial offering. OpenAI Revenue team oversees billing operations, deal desk, technical revenue analysis and revenue close, in ensuring the organization’s revenue processes are efficient, accurate, and compliant with relevant laws and regulations.
About the Role
We are looking for a Revenue Accounting Manager who will manage our revenue month end close. The Revenue Accounting Manager will work closely with the Billing Operations team, Technical Revenue and Deal Desk to build and maintain scalable accounting processes, identify opportunities to streamline close, and advise cross-functionally on revenue metrics. This role will help us navigate OpenAI’s growing commercial stack and ensure we are integrating systems and operations into revenue close with accuracy and efficiency.
This role will report to the Head of Revenue Accounting and Operations and will work closely with internal and external stakeholders. You will be a key player in shaping revenue close and contributing to a world class finance team.
This role is based in our San Francisco HQ. We offer relocation assistance to new employees.
In this role, you will:
We’re looking for a blend of:
You might thrive in this role if:
About OpenAI
OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.
At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.
Compensation, Benefits and Perks
The annual salary range for this role is $180,000 – $230,000. Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits.
We are an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, veteran status, disability or any other legally protected status. Pursuant to the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance, we will consider qualified applicants with arrest and conviction records.
We are committed to providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities, and requests can be made via this link.