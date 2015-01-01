About the Team

OpenAI’s mission is to build safe artificial general intelligence (AGI) which benefits all of humanity. This long-term undertaking brings the world’s best scientists, engineers, and business professionals together under one organization to accomplish this.

We're building the most advanced AI models and platforms, making it easy for developers and customers to benefit from AI via the OpenAI API and ChatGPT. Our API also provides developers access to Codex – a model that translates natural language into code – and we partnered with GitHub to create an AI pair programmer, Copilot. We're working to bring other research efforts into the API such as DALL-E 2 (our text to image generator) and CLIP (our state-of-the-art image classifier).

OpenAI Finance is responsible for ensuring the organization is set up for success in pursuit of its mission. OpenAI Revenue team works cross-functionally to grow and maintain the Company’s commercial offering. OpenAI Revenue team oversees billing operations, deal desk, technical revenue analysis and revenue close, in ensuring the organization’s revenue processes are efficient, accurate, and compliant with relevant laws and regulations.

About the Role

We are looking for a Revenue Accounting Manager who will manage our revenue month end close. The Revenue Accounting Manager will work closely with the Billing Operations team, Technical Revenue and Deal Desk to build and maintain scalable accounting processes, identify opportunities to streamline close, and advise cross-functionally on revenue metrics. This role will help us navigate OpenAI’s growing commercial stack and ensure we are integrating systems and operations into revenue close with accuracy and efficiency.

This role will report to the Head of Revenue Accounting and Operations and will work closely with internal and external stakeholders. You will be a key player in shaping revenue close and contributing to a world class finance team.

This role is based in our San Francisco HQ. We offer relocation assistance to new employees.

In this role, you will:

Manage revenue month-end close activities, ensuring accuracy and completeness of revenue recognition

Design and maintain revenue and accounts receivable reconciliations to ensure accurate and timely monthly reporting

Oversee monthly CECL aging analysis to ensure consistent application of ASC 326

Identify and implement process improvements to streamline revenue close cycles

Collaborate with Technical Revenue to implement accounting policies and processes that would drive scalable operations and compliance with US GAAP

Conduct analysis and provide insights on revenue trends and performance

We’re looking for a blend of:

6+ years of progressive experience in revenue accounting and operations at some combination of public companies, late-stage startups, and public accounting firms

Strong understanding of order-to-cash cycle and experience in revenue month end close in a complex, multi-entity environment

Strong analytical skills and comfort with managing data in Excel and/or data visualization tools

Proficiency working with billing systems, payment processors, and ERP systems (e.g. Stripe, Netsuite)

Exemplary interpersonal, verbal, and written communication skills

BA/BS in Accounting or Finance preferred

CPA or CA

You might thrive in this role if:

You’re an enthusiastic self-starter. You thrive in a fast-paced, ambiguous environment, and expect to lead multiple projects. You take ownership of your work and believe that a job not done well is a job not done.

You’re a phenomenal teammate. You’re a strong communicator who can explain complex topics with ease, in any format. You intuitively understand the importance of keeping everyone in the loop, and you take proactive measures to do so. You are fluent in translating concepts across teams to drive alignment and results.

You’re excited about new challenges. You don’t have the answers to every question up front, but the process of solving them invigorates you. Novel issues requiring multidimensional knowledge excite you.

You’re a builder. You not only embrace the opportunity to have a direct impact on how a company operates, you revel in it. An organization relies on the quality of its foundation and your passion is building strong systems and processes from the ground up.

You’re passionate about technology and artificial intelligence.

About OpenAI

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.

At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.

Compensation, Benefits and Perks

The annual salary range for this role is $180,000 – $230,000. Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits.

Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family

Mental health and wellness support

401(k) plan with 4% matching

Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year

Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support

Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year)

We are an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, veteran status, disability or any other legally protected status. Pursuant to the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance, we will consider qualified applicants with arrest and conviction records.

We are committed to providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities, and requests can be made via this link.

