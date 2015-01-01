The Safety Systems team is in need of a Research Program Manager (RPM) to streamline our full safety stack and integration of various safety research and mitigations into our ChatGPT, API, and any frontier models. This role is critical for driving safe deployment of our new models, synthesizing inputs from multiple stakeholders, ranging across research, product, engineering, legal and policy, and ensuring all the risks are effectively and properly monitored, mitigated or resolved.



As an RPM, you will be responsible for critical tasks ranging from tracking safety research progress and risk tables to overseeing the quality of human data campaigns – acting as the connective tissue to enhance the deployment of OpenAI’s safety system. Additionally, you will create and execute a compute roadmap for your team to ensure that our top priorities are resourced while taking advantage of new opportunities to make key safety research discoveries. Your primary focus will be to ensure our models are qualified for safe deployment.

In this role, you will:

Manage key risk areas and corresponding stakeholders.

Keep track of a stack of existing and future mitigations for every major product and model deployment.

Standardize the lifecycle of risk assessment, setting safety bars, consolidating inputs from multiple stakeholders across research, product, engineering, legal and policy, pre-launch safety reviews and post-launch followup.

Manage pre-launch safety reviews.

Share launch calendars and key safety practices and evaluations with our key parter (i.e. Microsoft).

Develop comprehensive documentation for all the safety work, including metrics, evaluations, and progress tracking across multiple teams within OpenAI.

Help with publishing and open sourcing safety learnings, standards, datasets and benchmarks with the public.



Qualifications:

Possess an advanced degree in a hard science, with a PhD being advantageous, or a demonstrated track record of engineering expertise.

Have an extensive track record of successfully delivering high-profile, complex technical projects against tight deadlines.

Are technically adept, and have effectively partnered with engineering and fundamental research teams of the highest caliber.

Expertise in designing and implementing simple, scalable processes that solve complex problems.

Are relentlessly resourceful and thrive in ambiguous, fast-paced environments.

Strong knowledge of content integrity and moderation, including industry best practices and regulatory guidelines.

Exceptional written and verbal communication skills.

Care about AGI safety.

Annual Salary Range

$270K – $340K USD