OpenAI’s mission is to build safe artificial general intelligence (AGI) which benefits all of humanity. This long-term undertaking brings the world’s best scientists, engineers, and business professionals into one lab together to accomplish this.

In pursuit of this mission, our Revenue Operations team is responsible for equipping and enabling the Go To Market (GTM) as they seek to help customers learn how to leverage and deploy our highly capable AI products across their business. The team is made of Sales, Solutions, Customer Success, Support, Marketing, and Partnership professionals that work together to create valuable solutions that will help bring AI to as many users as possible.

Our GTM team has a unique mission to help customers understand the deep impact that highly capable AI models can bring to their business and users. We are seeking a dynamic and experienced Quote to Cash Product Manager to support the implementation of a CPQ application and assume ownership of the ongoing roadmap of CPQ and its relevant integrations.

You will be a key player in building the foundational infrastructure to enable a world class GTM organization that helps customers evolve their industries with AI. You’ll work cross-functionally with sales, finance, and legal teams to define and implement a scalable and repeatable user experience for our GTM stakeholders as they go about their day to day order execution and deal management workflows.

Be responsible for the implementation and continuous improvement of a CPQ application to be used by the global B2B sales teams at OpenAI.

Partner with cross-functional team members in Revenue Operations and GTM Systems to ensure that the ongoing CPQ roadmap is reflective of GTM needs as well as any planned updates to the pricing and packaging of OpenAI’s B2B offerings.

Collaborate with Finance and Legal to ensure that all requisite approvals and related processes are maintained and upheld via CPQ.

Manage external resources tasked with configuring updates to CPQ and communicate timelines on relevant projects and work streams to internal stakeholders.

Experience with CPQ applications at an enterprise SaaS company, consumption based company, or scaling B2B tech company.

Proven track record of managing roadmaps, external resources and other matters related to GTM technology.

Salesforce Administrator and/or Advanced Administrator certification(s)

International Experience: OpenAI operates globally, therefore experience working in international markets or a good understanding of global business practices can be a plus

Prior experience or familiarity in the AI industry

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.

We are an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, veteran status, disability or any other legally protected status.

For US Based Candidates: Pursuant to the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance, we will consider qualified applicants with arrest and conviction records.

We are committed to providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities, and requests can be made via this link.

At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.

Annual Salary Range

$180.5K USD