San Francisco, California, United States — Applied AI
About the Team
The Applied AI team safely brings OpenAI's technology to the world. We released ChatGPT, DALL·E, and the APIs for GPT-4, GPT-3, embeddings, and fine-tuning.
The infrastructure that powers all of this is one of the world's largest inference fleets. We orchestrate enormous quantities of GPUs and supporting infrastructure to serve secure, reliable, highly performant language, image, video, audio models.
About the Role
We are looking for an experienced technical program manager to coordinate complex, org-wide, infrastructure-heavy, projects.
Examples include preparing our products and infrastructure to operate in multiple geographic regions for compliance, security, and reliability reasons. Changes like this require major engineering efforts in every team and require tightly coordinated, cross-functional work streams that you will help coordinate.
Subtle technical constraints and decisions can dramatically impact our ability to operate for years to come. A technical understanding of these nuances and the ability to effectively navigate a rapidly changing org is critical to success.
This role is based in San Francisco, CA. We use a hybrid work model of 3 days in the office per week and offer relocation assistance to new employees.
In this role, you will:
You might thrive in this role if you:
Compensation, Benefits and Perks
Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits.
About OpenAI
OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.
We are an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, veteran status, disability or any other legally protected status.
For US Based Candidates: Pursuant to the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance, we will consider qualified applicants with arrest and conviction records.
We are committed to providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities, and requests can be made via this link.
OpenAI Global Applicant Privacy Policy
At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.