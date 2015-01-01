About the Team

The Privacy Team at OpenAI is committed to ensuring the secure and ethical utilization of AI technology. Our work encompasses ChatGPT, the API, DALL-E, and other innovative tools we're poised to launch. We provide developers with APIs that offer top-tier AI capabilities, enabling them to create features that were previously inconceivable. In addition to this, we develop consumer applications driven by AI. Across all our product ranges, we prioritize the responsible use of these powerful tools. This approach is essential to OpenAI's mission to safely introduce Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) that offers broad benefits. We prioritize safety and ethical considerations over unrestricted expansion.

About the Role

In this role, you will:

Design, build, and implement the back-end systems and services that power privacy functions within our API products and consumer applications

Work closely with product managers, researchers, and the rest of our engineering team to develop new products that leverage emerging research capabilities and meet unaddressed customer requirements, all while maintaining stringent privacy standards

Continuously iterate to enhance user and developer experiences, while also boosting scalability, performance, observability, and security

This role may be a great fit if you:

Have substantial experience in building (and re-engineering) production systems to meet legal requirements, manage increased scale, and uphold privacy and security standards

Deeply care about user experience and take pride in developing products that meet customer needs while ensuring privacy

Possess a humble attitude and an eagerness to support your colleagues, demonstrating a readiness to do what's necessary for team success

Take responsibility for problems from beginning to end, and are prepared to acquire any missing knowledge necessary to get the job done

Create tools to speed up your own and your colleagues’ workflows, particularly when pre-existing solutions are inadequate

Have previously been a startup founder or worked as an early-stage engineer with a focus on privacy

About OpenAI

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.



At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.

Compensation, Benefits and Perks

The annual salary range for this role is $245,000 – $370,000. Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits.

Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family

Mental health and wellness support

401(k) plan with 4% matching

Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year

Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support

Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year)

We are an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, veteran status, disability or other legally protected statuses. Pursuant to the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance, we will consider qualified applicants with arrest and conviction records.

We are committed to providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities, and requests can be made via this link.

