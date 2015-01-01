About the Team

The Platform Runtime team builds core components to enable productive research from small to state of the art scale across OpenAI, with the goal of accelerating progress towards AGI. We frequently collaborate with other teams to speed up the development of new state-of-the-art capabilities.

About the Role

As we scale up with more researchers and engineers joining OpenAI, we seek a pragmatic and passionate engineering manager with a strong focus on the development experience for both engineers and scientists.

In this role, you will be directly managing ICs responsible for building and maintaining systems that allow our research + engineering organization to iteratively develop, test, and deploy new features reliably, with high velocity, and with a frictionless and fast development cycle.

You will build and lead a team in a deeply iterative, collaborative, fast-paced environment to bring our technology to millions of users around the world, and ensure it’s delivered with safety and reliability in mind.

Our current environment relies heavily on Python, Rust, and C++, which you will take ownership of and strive to transform into a state of the art development experience for research.

This role can be either remote or based in San Francisco, CA. For a San Francisco role, we use a hybrid work model of 3 days in the office per week and offer relocation assistance to new employees.

You might thrive in this role if you:

Are a technical leader, excited to do hand-on technical work but equally excited to lead technical teams to peak performance.

Have a track record of accelerating engineering reliability by empowering your fellow engineers with excellent tooling and systems.

Help create a diverse, equitable, and inclusive culture that makes all feel welcome while enabling radical candor and the challenging of group think.

Have a humble attitude, an eagerness to help your colleagues, and a desire to do whatever it takes to make the team succeed.

Are experienced in collaborating with cross-functional teams to ensure that reliability and scalability are considered in the design and development of new features and services.

Own problems end-to-end, and are willing to pick up whatever knowledge you're missing to get the job done.

Have excellent communication skills. Expressing ideas clearly and listening carefully are among the most important requirements for success in this role.

Have supported large monorepo deployments before

Have previous experience in our technical stack or areas, for example past experience: Python, Rust, C++, or Kubernetes

About OpenAI

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.

We are an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, veteran status, disability or any other legally protected status.

For US Based Candidates: Pursuant to the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance, we will consider qualified applicants with arrest and conviction records.

We are committed to providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities, and requests can be made via this link.

OpenAI Global Applicant Privacy Policy

At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.

Annual Salary Range

$310K – $385K • Offers Equity USD