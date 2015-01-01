About the team

The Post-training team is responsible for aligning the pre-trained models and deploying them into ChatGPT, the API and for other research teams to use. Some examples of what our team works on is giving the models the ability to use tools (e.g. browsing and code interpreter), improving the model’s factuality and instruction following abilities, and improving the multimodal capabilities of the model.

About the Role

This role is for a research/engineering manager on Post-training to lead a team focusing on product deployment for both ChatGPT and the API. The team will be responsible for a significant portion of the product improvements within the Post-training team, with a focus on short-term, high-impact projects. The team will also own the research for some core product components end-to-end.

Responsibilities

Managing, creating, and running RLHF data campaigns.

Building robust evaluations for tracking improvements.

Using existing research techniques to enhance the team's iteration speed.

Building tools for successful processes like prompt distillation.

Ensuring product improvements are reflected in the deployed model and addressing any interactions with other parts of the model.

Collaborating closely with product, design, and UX teams to identify product issues and develop and deploy solutions.

Qualifications

Experience in leading an applied machine learning team closely tied to a product.

Machine learning expertise, ideally with large language models.

Experience managing a team of more than 6 people.

Strong software engineering background and organizational skills.

Example Responsibilities

ChatGPT Product Improvements: fixing model behavior issues such as laziness, prompt distillation and making the model proficient at following user negative instructions.

API Product Improvements: Enhancing function calling, multi-tool function calling, constrained sampling, and fixing model identity and self-knowledge.

Building and improving evaluations to track product improvements and regressions.

This role is exclusively based in our San Francisco HQ. We offer relocation assistance to new employees.

About OpenAI

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.

At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.

Compensation, Benefits and Perks

The annual salary range for this role is $360,000 – $530,000. Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits.

Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family

Mental health and wellness support

401(k) plan with 4% matching

Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year

Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support

Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year)

We are an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, veteran status, disability or any other legally protected status. Pursuant to the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance, we will consider qualified applicants with arrest and conviction records.

We are committed to providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities, and requests can be made via this link.

OpenAI US Applicant Privacy Policy

