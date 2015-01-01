About the Team

OpenAI Finance is responsible for ensuring the organization is set up for success in pursuit of its mission. Our Procurement team partners closely with internal stakeholders and vendors to develop optimal cost-efficient strategies that enhance operational effectiveness and enable broader organizational goals.

About the Role

As a Strategic Sourcing Manager (Non-Technology), you’ll refine and enhance our non-technology sourcing function by working closely with stakeholders to understand sourcing needs, develop category strategies, manage RFPs, and oversee key non-technology spend areas. You’ll also manage vendor and supplier relationships and conduct spend analyses to optimize procurement operations.

This role is based in San Francisco, CA. We use a hybrid work model of 3 days in the office per week and offer relocation assistance to new employees.

In this role, you will:

Develop strategic partnerships with business stakeholders (e.g. Real Estate, Workplace, Corporate Security, Events, HR, Recruiting) to understand and support key initiatives

Execute strategic sourcing activities end-to-end (i.e. prepare and issue RFPs, lead negotiations, renew contracts, etc.) to secure favorable business and commercial terms

Analyze spend and supplier performance to ensure vendors deliver maximum value from our investments

Collaborate with Strategic Finance to align on budget and spending metrics to maximize cost-efficiency

Influence strategic sourcing decisions through detailed cost scenario analysis and researching market dynamics through supplier channels, resource groups, and networks

You might thrive in this role if you have:

3+ years of strategic sourcing experience, specifically in developing strategic sourcing methodologies, executing RFPs, and leading contract negotiations

Experience supporting a range of categories, especially in Real Estate, Workplace, Corporate Security, Events, HR, and Recruiting

Experience improving efficiencies, scaling operations, and minimizing organizational risk

Strong analytical skills and the ability to make recommendations and influence business decisions

Excellent partner relationship management with internal stakeholders and vendors from developing new relationships to managing complex, ongoing partnerships

Familiarity with intake management platforms (Zip, Coupa, SAP, iProcurement, etc.)

Familiarity with Google Suite, Slack, Notion, Airtable

About OpenAI

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.

We are an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, veteran status, disability or any other legally protected status.

For US Based Candidates: Pursuant to the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance, we will consider qualified applicants with arrest and conviction records.

We are committed to providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities, and requests can be made via this link.

OpenAI Global Applicant Privacy Policy

At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.

Annual Salary

$180K • Offers Equity USD