About the Team

OpenAI Finance is responsible for ensuring the organization is set up for success in pursuit of its mission. OpenAI’s Payroll team is responsible for timely and accurate processing of payroll and ensuring compliance with all statutory regulations.

About the Role

The Head of Global Payroll will lead and oversee all aspects of payroll operations, ensuring the effective management and scalability of OpenAI’s global payroll function. You are a strategic thinker with a deep understanding of payroll systems (specifically Workday, Activpayroll and ADP), global payroll regulations, and the ability to lead a team in a dynamic, fast-paced environment. You have also successfully built and led payroll teams through a period of hypergrowth, with experience covering North America, EMEA, and APAC.

This role is based in San Francisco, CA. We use a hybrid work model of 3 days in the office per week and offer relocation assistance to new employees.

In this role, you will:

Develop and implement a global payroll strategy that supports the company's growth and ensures compliance with international payroll regulations

Manage and optimize the use of payroll systems to ensure efficient and accurate payroll processing

Lead, mentor, and scale the global payroll team to meet the needs of a growing organization

Collaborate with HR, Finance, and IT departments to streamline payroll processes and enhance system integrations

Ensure timely and accurate payroll processing for all employees across multiple countries

Stay current with payroll regulations, trends, and best practices to ensure compliance and operational excellence

Manage vendor relationships and negotiate contracts to support payroll operations

You might thrive in this role if you have:

15+ years of experience in payroll management, with significant experience in global operations

Expert knowledge of Workday and ADP payroll systems

A strong understanding of international payroll laws, tax regulations, and compliance requirements

A proven track record of building and scaling payroll functions for large, diverse organizations

Excellent leadership and team management skills

Strong analytical, problem-solving, and organizational abilities

Exceptional communication skills, with the ability to articulate complex payroll issues clearly and concisely

Bachelor’s degree in Finance, Accounting, HR, or a related field. A Master’s degree or relevant certifications (e.g. CPP) is preferred

#LI-OC1

About OpenAI

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.

We are an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, veteran status, disability or any other legally protected status.

For US Based Candidates: Pursuant to the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance, we will consider qualified applicants with arrest and conviction records.

We are committed to providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities, and requests can be made via this link.

OpenAI Global Applicant Privacy Policy

At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.

Annual Salary

$275K • Offers Equity USD