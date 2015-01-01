About the Team

OpenAI's Legal team plays a crucial role in furthering OpenAI's mission by tackling innovative, fundamental legal issues in AI. If you're passionate about doing significant and unique work as a technology lawyer, this team is for you. The team comprises professionals from diverse fields, including technology, AI, privacy, IP, corporate, employment, tax law, regulatory, and litigation.

About the Role

As Corporate Counsel, you will support various corporate matters, including governance initiatives, strategic transactions, securities compliance, and other matters. This is a unique opportunity to be directly involved in the forefront of the legal and technology field. This role will work closely with our Legal, Finance, People, and other teams and report to our Associate General Counsel, Corporate.

This role is based in San Francisco, CA. We use a hybrid work model of 3 days in the office per week and offer relocation assistance to new employees.

In this role, you will:

Support on a broad range of corporate governance matters, including drafting and implementing policies, Board and investor engagement, and advising on all things related to OpenAI’s governance structure.

Support entity management, equity comp, and other corporate-related matters related to OpenAI’s domestic and international expansion efforts.

Support on strategic transactions, including M&A, fundraising, and other transactions.

Lead on and develop processes for scaling legal support for general corporate and tax matters, including securities law compliance, subsidiary management, and equity matters.

You might thrive in this role if you:

Have 4+ years of combined legal experience at fast-paced technology companies and technology-focused law firms

Have a strong sense of ownership, are inquisitive and enthusiastic about technology, enjoy being continually challenged, and can demonstrate sound judgment in ambiguous situations.

Have a JD and license or qualification to practice in CA

About the Interview Process

The interview process for this role will primarily take place virtually and may include a written assessment.

About OpenAI

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.

We are an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, veteran status, disability or any other legally protected status.

For US Based Candidates: Pursuant to the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance, we will consider qualified applicants with arrest and conviction records.

We are committed to providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities, and requests can be made via this link.

OpenAI Global Applicant Privacy Policy

At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.

Annual Salary

$250K • Offers Equity USD