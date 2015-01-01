About the Team

OpenAI’s mission is to build safe artificial general intelligence (AGI) which benefits all of humanity. This long-term undertaking brings the world’s best scientists, engineers, and business professionals into one lab together to accomplish this.

The Technical Accounting team plays a crucial role in driving the financial accuracy and success of the organization by ensuring compliance with current accounting standards and providing insightful accounting solutions.

We’re looking for a Technical Accounting Manager who will help lead OpenAI’s technical accounting operations. You will be responsible for diagnosing and resolving complex technical accounting issues primarily related to revenue and intangible assets. This strategic role will report to the Director of Technical Accounting and partner closely with finance leadership, cross-functional teams, and key external partners.

This role is based in San Francisco, CA, using a hybrid work model of 3 days in the office per week. Relocation assistance is offered to new employees.

Diagnose and resolve complex technical accounting issues quickly & accurately, and document accounting positions in memorandums for revenue, intangibles, and other ad hoc transactions.

Manage and oversee the financial aspects of contractual agreements.

Collaborate cross-functionally with teams such as FP&A, tax, legal, research, product and operations to provide accounting guidance on contracts, business initiatives, and new transactions.

Analyze and efficiently document proper accounting for complex transactions under a wide variety of US GAAP topics including: ASC 350 Intangible assets ASC 606 Revenue Other areas of US GAAP as needed.

Oversee and improve processes for technical accounting areas, including revenue, intangibles, capitalized software, and partnerships.

Stay abreast of new accounting pronouncements and lead the implementation of necessary changes in accounting policies and practices.

Assist in the preparation and review of financial statements and disclosures.

A Bachelor's degree with 6+ years of progressive experience in technical accounting roles, including experience with SaaS revenue recognition under ASC 606.

A CPA or equivalent, with a deep understanding of US GAAP, particularly in complex accounting areas.

Proven experience in an accounting advisory consulting practice, or industry experience in a technical accounting role.

Proven ability to diagnose and resolve complex accounting issues effectively and efficiently.

Strong communication skills, demonstrating the ability to explain complex accounting topics to non-accounting stakeholders.

Experience working with modern software and systems, particularly NetSuite and Workiva are a plus.

Strong analytical skills and experience in a fast-paced, dynamic environment.

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.

We are an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, veteran status, disability or any other legally protected status.

For US Based Candidates: Pursuant to the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance, we will consider qualified applicants with arrest and conviction records.

We are committed to providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities, and requests can be made via this link.

$190K • Offers Equity USD