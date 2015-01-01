Join the engineering teams that bring OpenAI’s ideas safely to the world!!

The Applied Engineering team works across research, engineering, product, and design to bring OpenAI’s technology to consumers and businesses. We seek to learn from deployment and distribute the benefits of AI, while ensuring that this powerful tool is used responsibly and safely. Safety is more important to us than unfettered growth.

About the Role

As OpenAI continues to grow, we are looking for experienced, problem-solving engineers to ensure our systems scale. Our success depends on our ability to quickly iterate on products while also ensuring that they are performant and reliable. You will work in a deeply iterative, collaborative, fast-paced environment to bring our technology to millions of users around the world, and ensure it’s delivered with safety and reliability in mind. Successful candidates will play a crucial role in ensuring the reliability, scalability, and performance of our systems as we continue to expand. As a Reliability Engineer, you will be at the forefront of maintaining and enhancing the stability, scalability, and performance of our rapidly evolving infrastructure. You will work closely with cross-functional teams, including software engineers, product managers, and data scientists, to build and maintain resilient systems that can handle our growing user base and workload.

In this role, you will:

Design and implement solutions to ensure the scalability of our infrastructure to meet rapidly increasing demands.

Collaborate with development teams to make the systems they design and operate more reliable.

Implement and manage monitoring systems to proactively identify issues and anomalies in our production environment.

Develop and maintain service level objectives (SLOs) and service level indicators (SLIs) to measure and ensure system reliability.

Implement fault-tolerant and resilient design patterns to minimize service disruptions.

Build and maintain automation tools to streamline repetitive tasks and improve system reliability.

Partner with researchers, engineers, product managers, and designers to bring new features and research capabilities to the world.

Participate in an on-call rotation to respond to critical incidents and ensure 24/7 system availability.

You might thrive in this role if you:

Enjoy seeking out and addressing bottlenecks and areas for performance improvement in our systems.

Utilize Infrastructure as Code (IaC) principles to automate infrastructure provisioning and configuration management.

Are experienced in collaborating with cross-functional teams to ensure that reliability and scalability are considered in the design and development of new features and services.

Have a track record of accelerating engineering reliability by empowering your fellow engineers with excellent tooling and systems.

Help create a diverse, equitable, and inclusive culture that makes all feel welcome while enabling radical candor and the challenging of group think.

Have a humble attitude, an eagerness to help your colleagues, and a desire to do whatever it takes to make the team succeed.

Own problems end-to-end, and are willing to pick up whatever knowledge you're missing to get the job done.

Qualifications:



Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field (or equivalent work experience).

Proven experience as an reliability engineer or a similar role in a fast-paced, rapidly scaling company.

Strong proficiency in cloud infrastructure.

Proficiency in programming/scripting languages.

Experience with containerization technologies and container orchestration platforms like Kubernetes.

Knowledge of IaC tools such as Terraform or CloudFormation.

Excellent problem-solving and troubleshooting skills.

Strong communication and collaboration skills.

Experience with observability tools such as DataDog, Prometheus, Grafana, Splunk and ELK stack.

Experience with microservices architecture and service mesh technologies.

Knowledge of security best practices in cloud environments.

Benefits and Perks

Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family

Mental health and wellness support

401(k) plan with 4% matching

Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year

Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support

Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year)

We are an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, veteran status, disability or other legally protected statuses. Pursuant to the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance, we will consider qualified applicants with arrest and conviction records.

We are committed to providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities, and requests can be made via this link.

